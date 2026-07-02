Saturday was a day for the ladies in every sense, as the Parkes Boars hosted four different clubs across six grades at Spicer Oval.

After a very challenging day for most, the Boars women were the only victors for the club as rounds 9 and 10 came to a close.

And a very dominant win it was with a final score of 91-0 against the Yeoval Eagles, the Parkes Boars' ladies day vibes well and truly sparking something within.

It was even more special with Leanna Downie celebrating 50 games with the club.

Players player on Saturday was Indi Heard.

Leanna Downie celebrated her 50th rugby union game on Saturday, fittingly during ladies day. Keilee Kinghorn with the ball. An unstoppable Emma Evans scored a try for the Boars women on Saturday at home. Keilee Kinghorn was another tryscorer for the Boars on Saturday at Spicer Oval. An unstoppable Emma Evans scored a try for the Boars women on Saturday at home. Megan and Josie Heraghty represented sponsor Kerin Health at the Parkes Boars ladies day. Katlyn Turnbull and Amber Martin attended ladies day at Spicer Oval. Bridie McCauley and Lily Bangert from Orange had front row seats to the rugby action from the ladies VIP section. Boars ladies day Boars ladies day Maely Macgregor making an impact on the field.

It's been another great season for the Boars women who have won seven out of eight games so far in the Women's North Cup competition.

They sit at a comfortable second place on the ladder, five points from Mudgee Wombats who are undefeated and 12 points ahead of third-placed Wellington Redbacks.

Both men's sides struggled to get any points on the scoreboard this week as they faced strong Narromine Gorillas outfits, who sit at number two on the New Holland Cup ladder in first and second grade.

Both grades for Parkes are fifth on the ladder.

The Gorillas walked away 46-0 and 43-0 in first and second grade respectively.

Club veteran Jason Lowe was players player in first grade - the most recent Boar to join the 200 club, marking the occasion a few weeks ago - and Charlie Mahon was players player in seconds.

The Colts went down fighting 5-12 against Orange City and Henry Rice was named players player.

The club's juniors also took to the field on Saturday against the Mudgee Wombats, though it wasn't their day either with a 21-31 loss in the under 14s and 7-97 loss in under 12s.

While all senior sides have a bye this weekend, the Boars juniors will return to Spicer Oval tonight to take on the Orange Emus under lights.

Under 12s play at 5.30pm and under 14s at 6.30pm.