The Parkes Boars Rugby Union Women's team have waited four years for this moment, and it has never tasted so sweet.

The Parkes Boars are the 2026 Women's North Cup premiers, making club history with their first women's premiership.

The side has shown great courage and resilience after three-straight grand final heartbreaks, determined more than ever to make 2016 their year.

Central West Rugby Union commentators described Saturday's grand final against Mudgee Wombats at Molong as one of the most thrilling in recent memory.

A title four years in the making, the Parkes Boars are the 2026 Women's North Cup premiers. PHOTOS: Allan Ryan

Parkes was forced to come from behind twice in an unbelievable decider, which ended in a frantic finish with both sides going for broke.

Ultimately trailing 12-8 and with a fourth-straight decider defeat looming, Parkes shifted-up a gear, scoring in the dying stages to edge in front 13-12.

Mudgee pushed, and pushed, but Parkes' line held.

Co-captain-coach and skipper Maely MacGregor had two words to describe the feeling: proud and relieved.

"The first try Mudgee scored made it feel so real. It wasn’t just another game of footy," MacGregor said.

"I think it really motivated our girls to try harder.

"They got back in front in the second half and I think at that point we all really wanted it.

"No one wanted to lose. Both times Mudgee were in front lifted our motivation. We really wanted the trophy at the end."

After four-straight grand final appearances, the Parkes Boars women certainly have so much to celebrate.

MacGregor said she was so proud seeing everything they had worked on all season come together.

"But I was most proud of seeing our girls back each other and be a team player," she said.

"They wanted it as much as I did and they supported each other more than ever."

On a day full of unforgettable moments, for MacGregor, hearing the crowd was one of the main highlights.

"They really got behind us and I think it motivated us all to win, not only for our team but for the people who support us," she said.

"Another highlight for me was seeing every girl give everything they had on the field. They never quit or put their heads down."

Co-captain-coach and skipper Maely MacGregor.

The premiership cup wasn't the only silverware the Boars returned home with.

In fact it was a clean-sweep by all accounts for our women who took out all three major player awards too.

MacGregor was crowned the Women's North Cup Player of the Year after the title win.

She was, consistently, one of the side's best and the six votes she polled from the Central West Rugby Union Referees Association was enough to clinch this year's prize by the smallest of margins.

She finished just one vote in front of Mudgee Rugby Union Club half Lihena Tavita.

MacGregor is now a multiple-time winner too, after sharing this prize with Mudgee's Erin White in 2023.

Co-captain-coach and skipper Maely MacGregor was crowned the Women's North Cup Player of the Year.

The Boars' two American imports collected awards too - Keilee Kinghorn claimed the Highest Points-Scorer Award while Courtney Julander was voted Player of the Final.

"Courtney has been such a consistently strong player for us all season and rarely gets the recognition she deserves," MacGregor said.

"She’s the glue between our forwards and our backs.

"She is what kept us so connected during the grand final and every game in the lead-up.

"Her communication and level head is something that every team needs."

The moment still sinking in for co-captain-coach Emma Evans, who has been present for all four grand finals for the Boars.

MacGregor said receiving Player of the Year herself is something special she is super grateful for.

"There were so many strong girls nominated for this award and I would have been happy to see any one of them win it," she said.

"I love the friendships you make in rugby but I also love the opportunity to test myself physically and mentally playing every week.

"It’s so amazing for our women’s team to be able to represent Parkes and hopefully inspire the next generation of female rugby players.

"I think winning a grand final is a way to spread the word that the standard of women’s rugby in small towns is getting higher and the level of talent is increasing."