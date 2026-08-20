It's been a special season for the Parkes Boars Rugby Union women's team, with three players notching their 50th cap, a fourth grand final appearance and the first season of the 15-player format.

And come Saturday they're hoping it will all culminate in the ultimate prize, something they've been seeking for some time now.

The Boars women have booked their spot in the 2026 grand final of the Central West Rugby Union North Cup competition.

They earned it after dismissing the Wellington Redbacks 36-3 in the preliminary final last Saturday at Narromine.

As we know they've been here before, and Parkes and Mudgee Wombats are certainly no strangers when it comes to the big dance.

The difference this year could be the location.

In previous years the grand final has been held in Mudgee, last year it was in Narromine.

This year the women will head to Molong, a much shorter trip than one to Glen Willow Sports Complex in Mudgee.

Emma Evans and Lucy Turner notched up 50 games for the Boars - Evans last Saturday 15 August during the preliminary final and Turner on 18 July. PHOTO: Christine Little

The Boars finished the regular season second on the ladder with nine wins out 11 games, behind back-to-back minor premiers Mudgee.

During this time three players celebrated 50 games: Leanna Downie on 27 June at home with a win, original women's player Lucy Turner on 18 July also at home with a win and co-captain-coach Emma Evans during last Saturday's winning preliminary final in Narromine.

Evans joined the Boars in 2023 and has stepped up to coach the women this year alongside co-captain-coach Maely MacGregor, with the support of assistant coach Dylan Hood.

She achieved players player and best and fairest awards in her first year, was Iron Woman in 2024 and received the Sheila Lowe Award in 2025.

"I was never expecting three of us to be celebrating this milestone this year," Evans said proudly.

"I played my 50th game in the semi final last week so to do it in a semi where we won and qualified for the grand final is extra special.

"It was unreal to reach that milestone."

Turner's first game of rugby was in 2021, receiving players player in the same season and best and fairest in 2022.

She was announced the most consistent player in 2023 and was presented the Anthony Ruzgas True Grit Award in 2024.

The best of luck to the Parkes Boars Women's Team in the 2026 Central West Rugby Union North Cup grand final.

As players turn their focus to the grand final Evans and MacGregor said they're feeling confident and content with how they've prepared.

While it's Evans' and MacGregor's fourth and third grand final, for many others it is their first, including the two American imports they managed to secure this year in Kielee Kinghorn and Courtney Julander.

This pair, MacGregor said, has been a real asset to their backline.

"We've been really consistent the whole season this year," MacGregor said.

"Our skin's a bit thicker and we're a bit more wanting."

Evans said their focusing on staying positive and "getting around each other" on Saturday.

For Hood, who's been watching the women progress and improve from the sideline these past four months, he's also watched the side struggle with remaining positive week-in week-out.

"Everyone is very positive [going-in], which is what we've really struggled with this season," he said.

"Some have been losing the fire after losing a few grand finals in a row."

But he said they're ready.

Among some players to watch are Kinghorn and MacGregor who Hood described have been great this season.

"The whole team has really come together," he said.

"The whole forward pack has to lay the foundation, so I'm really looking forward to seeing that."

A final team huddle after Tuesday night's training session at Spicer Oval.

What's made a big difference for players this year, especially returning ones, is 2026 is the first year the competition is playing 15s instead of 10s.

The change indicates growth in the women's sport and has been a very welcoming one.

"It's more structured," MacGregor said.

"It's allowed for more opportunity for players too.

"There's been girls playing in the backs for years who were really forwards, so now they have the opportunity to play a position that suits them."

"We've had to get our heads around the changes but it is so much better," Evans added.

The Boars have also had such strong numbers this season too, which is among many of the highlights for the team.

"We can do so much more and everyone brings different strengths to the game," MacGregor said.

The women will come together for their final training session tonight, and the two captain-coaches have these final words for their team:

"Let's work now, win later," they said.

"Go out there with your heads held high and play your best."

If you're not doing anything this Saturday, why not head out to Molong and cheer-on the Boars in their pursuit of their first premiership as they take on Mudgee at 12pm.

Parkes Boars Rugby Union Women’s side will face Mudgee in the big dance this Saturday in Molong. Back, April Fox, Maggie Townsend, Paige Duncan, Erin Carty, Brydie Comiskey, Lucy Turner, Chloe Smith, Indi Heard, Cass Gibson, Aurora Farrelly, Hanna Evans; middle, Jordan Fagan, Kielee Kinghorn, Courtney Julander, Maely MacGregor (co-captain-coach), Amy Townsend, Meg Turner, Matayah Guy, Holly Duncan; front, Caitie Sole and Emma Evans (co-captain-coach). Missing: Catrin Turner, Leanna Kate, Jodie Turner (manager), Dylan Hood (assistant coach).

The team:

Fullback: Kielee Kinghorn

Fly half: April Fox

Fly half: Catrin Turner

Scrum half: Courtney Julander

Eight: Maggie Townsend

Eight: Emma Evans

Second row: Paige Duncan

Second row: Indi Heard

Second row: Matayah Guy

Second row: Holly Duncan

Flanker: Erin Carty

Flanker: Brydie Comiskey

Flanker: Cass Gibson

Flanker: Aurora Farrelly

Flanker: Amy Townsend

Hooker: Lucy Turner

Prop: Chloe Smith

Prop: Caitie Sole

Wing: Hanna Evans

Wing: Meg Turner

Wing: Leanna Kate

Outside centre: Jordan Fagan

Inside centre: Maely MacGregor

Manager: Jodie Turner

Assistant coach: Dylan Hood