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Boars duo soar with Corellas to win Australian Rugby Shield

<p>Maely MacGregor and Courtney Julander from Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club with the 2026 Buildcorp Australian Rugby Shield.</p>\\n
<p>Maely MacGregor and Courtney Julander from Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club with the 2026 Buildcorp Australian Rugby Shield.</p>\\n

Maely MacGregor and Courtney Julander from Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club with the 2026 Buildcorp Australian Rugby Shield.

NSW Country Corellas were undefeated and went on to win 2026 Australian Rugby Shield
Christine Little
October 15, 2026 • 01:28

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