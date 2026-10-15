Boars duo soar with Corellas to win Australian Rugby Shield

Off the back of their first premiership win, two Parkes Boars women’s rugby union players have added the Australian Rugby Shield to their caps. Maely MacGregor and Courtney Julander were members of the NSW Country Corellas side who defeated Queensland Country 18–11 in the final in Newcastle on Sunday to claim the 2026 Buildcorp Australian Rugby Shield. The NSW Country Cockatoos, Corellas and Colts all headed into the national competition carrying the hopes of regional rugby. Country rugby has long played an important role in developing players and strengthening local communities, with representative honours offering players the chance to test themselves against leading opposition from across Australia. The NSW Country Corellas finished the national tournament undefeated after downing Queensland Country 18–11 in the final on Sunday to win the 2026 Buildcorp Australian Rugby Shield. PHOTO: Facebook The Corellas went undefeated over the four-day national tournament at No. 2 Sportsground, conceding only 18 total points across their matches in an impressive campaign. The Shield kicked-off last Thursday in the general matches with the side taking on traditional rivals Sydney Women's Rosellas in a physical, defense-dominated clash and winning 8–0. The decisive moment came right on half time, out-wide for the Corellas, with winger Amelie Cobb-Johnson crossing for the afternoon’s lone try. She slotted a pressure penalty goal in the 43rd minute, accounting for all eight of Country’s points. Corellas also left Queensland Country Orchids scoreless at 15-0 the following day last Saturday. On Sunday they played NSW Suburban Women winning 56–5 and Queensland Kelpies winning 27–13. While Queensland Country were runners-up after the final, the Sydney Rosellas were runners-up on the tournament ladder with three match wins, and one loss. Queensland Country Heelers won the men's 2026 Buildcorp Australian Rugby Shield.