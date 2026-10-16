A match made for Mack

Before guests kick-up their heels to honour a special person at the Mack Label Ball and raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health, the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club is hosting a little gathering of their own in support. After losing Mack Mitchell, a Peak Hill teenager, to suicide in 2024, The Mack Label, a clothing brand, was born from love, grief, and the desire his family and friends had to keep his spirit close. The sold-out Mack Label Ball takes place this Saturday night at the Parkes Racecourse, which will too celebrate and honour Mack, while at the same time raise funds for suicide prevention and mental health, and spreading the vital message of checking in on your mates. Before the tuxes come out the Boars are hosting a footy match between its colts players and Mack's mates at Pioneer Oval at 11.30am on Saturday, and the public is welcome to come down and watch. They're also calling all old Boars to pull on the boots and have a run. It's free entry and game jerseys will be available post-match for purchase. Players will get first choice, with all remaining jerseys then available for purchase and all proceeds from sales will be donated to The MACK Label. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, support is available: • Lifeline: Call 13 11 14 (Australia) • Beyond Blue: Call 1300 22 4636 (Australia) • Kids Helpline: Call 1800 55 1800 (Australia) Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club president Mackenzie Green presented Paul Moody with life membership at the club's presentation night. Boars' newest life member Paul Moody is the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club's newest life member. Moody has played more than 160 games for the club, demonstrating reliability and commitment during his time as a player. Club president Mackenzie Green said he regularly contributes to the operational aspects of the club as well as being a reliable referee to the juniors and seniors when needed. "Paul’s dedication has left a mark on the club and it is only fitting his commitment is honoured in the enduring way," Green said. Moody was recognised with the honour during the club's presentation night on 11 September at the Coachman Hotel.