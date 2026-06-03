Ian Leonard, known to many as Mr Leonard, is one of the many dedicated volunteers in Trundle.

The long-time athletics coach can most afternoons be found at Berryman Oval, Trundle coaching children through athletic events. Whether one child turns up or 10, he is there.

The foundations of Mr Leonard’s lifelong commitment to volunteering were laid during his 30 years in the army, where service to the wider community was seen as part of everyday life.

After joining the army in the early 1970s, Mr Leonard said he was encouraged to become involved in local organisations wherever he was stationed.

That belief stayed with him throughout his military career and continued when he eventually returned home to Trundle, the town where he grew up and always hoped to return to.

Since coming back, Mr Leonard has quietly dedicated countless hours to community service, volunteering not only as an athletics coach, but also serving for many years as secretary and treasurer of the Trundle RSL Sub-Branch and the Trundle Show Society, as well as helping out local schools during athletics carnivals and sport classes.

“I just do what needs to be done,” he said simply.

But it is through athletics that Mr Leonard has become one of the most respected and appreciated volunteers.

Mr Leonard with Vashti Williams who was one of the three Trundle athletes who competed at nationals this year. Vashti is Melissa Stokes' daughter.

For decades he has coached children across Trundle and the wider district, never charging for his time and welcoming any child willing to learn.

Melissa Stokes, whose four children have all trained under Mr Leonard over the past decade, described him as “more than just an athletics coach”.

“Mr Ian Leonard, a true Trundle local, is more than just an athletics coach, he’s a backbone of our community for the children,” Melissa said.

“For years, Mr Leonard has dedicated his afternoons at the local football oval, school terms and holidays throughout the year to training local kids in sprints, cross country, throws and jumps.

“What stands out is his open-door policy, welcoming any child, not just locals, who wishes to learn regardless of skill level and asking for nothing in return.”

Melissa said Mr Leonard’s impact extended far beyond sport.

“What truly distinguishes Mr Leonard is his selflessness and genuine care for the children he coaches,” she said.

“He’s become a very close friend to my children and to me over the years, enriching our lives with his stories, knowledge and experiences.”

At St Patrick’s Primary School in Trundle, staff say Mr Leonard’s dedication has become an inspiring example of community spirit in action.

Pam Burke said students looked forward to training with him each week.

“Mr Ian Leonard is quietly making a big difference to students, and school and community sport in Trundle,” Pam said.

“From sprinting and cross-country technique, pacing and starts, to jumping, throwing and race preparation, he helps students build skills step by step. Just as importantly, he builds confidence.”

She said students from Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin now travelled to Trundle to train under Mr Leonard, whose coaching had helped numerous young athletes progress to NSW and national championships.

“While medals and representative pathways are exciting, Mr Leonard’s greatest contribution is being on-hand at Berryman Oval most days, noticing a student’s effort and taking the time to coach well,” Pam said.

“He is guiding and helping young people develop healthy habits, resilience and a love of sport that can last well beyond primary or secondary school.”

Mr Leonard also volunteers his time with Trundle Central School, teaching throwing events to Years 7–10 students during PE classes and officiating athletics carnivals.

For Kelly Morgan and her son Toby, Mr Leonard’s generosity and flexibility have been greatly appreciated.

After hearing about his coaching success with local athletes, the family asked whether Toby could join training sessions focused on javelin.

“Mr Leonard didn’t hesitate,” Kelly said.

“He even accommodated us by putting back the javelin training one hour to allow us time to get there as Toby was travelling from Red Bend Catholic College.”

She said Toby improved his throw by two metres after just his second session with Mr Leonard, eventually going on to improve his national record by 16 metres in 12 months and win gold at nationals this year.

“He always has the approach that if a child is willing to make the effort to get there, then he is willing to give them his time,” she said.

Born and raised in Trundle, Mr Leonard said he always intended to return to the quiet country community after his years away in the army.

“I just always wanted to come back,” he said.

“I enjoy the quiet peaceful life here.”

He believes country children are every bit as talented as their city counterparts and says one of his greatest joys is helping them realise their potential.

“I’ve coached in quite a few places and realised that the kids here have got as much or more talent than most,” Mr Leonard said.

“They just didn’t have the right skill levels or direction on what they should be doing.”

This year alone, three athletes from Trundle qualified for the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in javelin, with two earning podium finishes and another qualifying for the Oceania Games and winning bronze, achievements many locals credit in part to Mr Leonard’s coaching and encouragement.

Yet despite the accolades and achievements, Mr Leonard remains focused on what matters most.

“To me it’s all about the kids,” he said.

“I’m there to help them along.”