VETERANS GOLF

Mother Nature was the winner last week with no scores to report in vets golf but there was one smiling assassin with ‘The Editor’ in Ted Morgan scoring all golfers' dream, a hole-in-one.

It came last Tuesday in the social 12 hole comp where eight challenged the weather only to be caught after three holes due to heavy rain.

Ted with his trusty hybrid in hand on the first hole put on a smooth swing for the ball heading to the green then up and in, to the amazement of his playing partners in Phil Wells, Alex Mackinnon and Dennis McGroder.

Joy all-round only for it to become a dampener short after as they were on the third hole when the heavens opened, having to walk back to the Pro Shop looking like ‘drowned rats’.

With no play last week the June Top Dog award goes to Warwick Judge on 72 points from Alex Mackinnon 68, Ted Morgan 67 and Dennis McGroder 63.

Rain throughout last week saw the courses in Forbes and Parkes closed on Thursday, not so good for those who enjoy a hit in the regular twin towns comp.

Thursday’s twin towns comp will be in Forbes with nominations from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.

The following Thursday Lachlan Valley vets head to Condobolin for the monthly competition.

If the golf is no good, you can bet the hospitality will be.

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