Saturday was the July Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with Parkes Toyota sponsoring the event for members and visitors.

Huge shoutout to Sean and the team for their ongoing support of PGC and it’s players.

While the day wasn’t the greatest weatherwise, with cold winds and overcast conditions and a long course from the recent rains, there were 74 players teeing it up.

In the A grade men only 4 players broke 80 in the scratch event, but it meant for more excitement for the board watchers in the clubhouse.

Anthony Riach, playing a rare medal round, posted a 79 with a 40/39 split and this was taking some catching as the cards were handed in.

Rob Hey then bettered this with a 38/39 round with a birdie on the 9th.

Michael Thomas, was having day out on the Parkes layout, travelling the 30kms north to record a 75 off the stick.

While not getting as many rounds in these days his 37/38, with 2 back 9 birdies, showed his game is still in good nick.

Blake Parker was the last of the top-flight A graders to finish and fell just short with a 40 outward 9 costing him as he came home with a 1 over 37.

In the net event Michael’s 8 handicap converted his score to a great 67 for the day and easily the best A grade score.

Anthony Riach, also off 8 on the day, came in with a 71 and Rob Hey a 72.

In the B Grade Medal scratch event Nym Dziuba, finding himself out of A grade for a change, shot a 90 with a 47 on the outward 9 but managed a birdie on the back 9 to aid in scoring a 43.

This was good enough to pick up the prize on a countback from Rob Rea who shot the exact same score on either side but falling short in the countback by a shot.

Mick Smith and Dave Stevenson, both regular A graders going down the slippery pole in the winter months, recorded 92’s to chase the leaders in.

In the net event the winner was Craig Dunn who hit a 76 to defeat Nym and Robert who both had 77’s. So, there was a lot of soul searching once all players were in and realised but for this putt or that drive, they could have been the medallist for the month.

In the C grade Medal scratch the winner was Richard Hamilton who changed playing group for the day to give himself that extra edge and shot a 94.

He had a 48/46 split, with a birdie on the back nine helping his scorecard.

Richard is always in contention come Medal round and this was a triumph by 2 strokes from Ross Kirvesniemi and Robert Norman who both shot 96’s on the long layout.

Ross has plenty of firepower, so the course was a little easier for him than Robert who now relies on scoring from around the greens to keep him in the contest.

In the net event Ross picked up his first medal prize with his 71 proving too strong for Richard by 2 strokes with Robert and Dub Rodgers 4 strokes further back.

In the Ladies Medal, sponsored by Troy and Jodie Thomson at Parkes Caravans, the best score was from visitor Melissa Russell from Manilla with a solid 83, but Khris Smith was the local winner with a 93 just pipping Anita Medcalf by 2 strokes - again on a layout proving to be very long for the lady golfers.

In the net event Melissa again was the best score on 75, with Kris on 77 and Leonie Stevenson beating Anita on a countback, both with an 80.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Blake Parker on 28 putts, on a countback.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Robert Norman with a 77 net.

The Nearest The Pins on Medal Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Denis Howard at 890cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Beau Tanswell at 483cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Staples at 144cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Robert Norman at 480cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Michael Thomas at 545cm.

The Money Hole was won by Robert Norman at 480cm.

Ball winners were Rob Hey 72, Blake Parker 74, Denis Howard 75, Rob Rea, Rob Norman, Dub Rodgers 77.