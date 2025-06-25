PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday Dusty Powter’s Advice 4 Life were the sponsors of our 18 Hole Stableford event doubling as the 3rd round of Handiskins.

Dusty has been both a long time member, staunch supporter and promoter of Parkes golf and we are most appreciative of his support.

Dusty knows nearly every blade of grass personally on the course as he runs the holes each day to freshen up before work.

There were 67 players out for day of testing themselves and the course.

Ten players were par or better in the stableford format with the best being again from those early starting groups.

Trevor Chatman had been congratulating his playing mates of recent times as they finished on top of the pile but this week his 41 point haul couldn’t be caught by the chasing players.

Trevor had a 4 over 40 on the front 9 converting that into 22 points and was beginning to formulate the acceptance speech as he teed off the 10th.

Highlight on the front was an eagle on the par 5 8th hole which came with lifelong bragging rights.

Down the back 9 a birdie on the 12th made Trev think anything was possible, but a rough patch in the middle curtailed his back 9 to 19 points.

Luckily, he hung in there as Brendan Hill finally got some reward for rounds played and managed to gather 40 points with 24 points on the front 9 with a miss.

Unfortunately, as all golfers do, he underestimated the course bite-back and only compiled 16 on the back nine.

Michael Riley was also proving a threat turning with 20 points in the bag he faced that back 9 which was bringing the others down.

Michael held his nerve recording another 20 point 9 holes to also fail by a point.

The dynamic father and son duo of Ian and James Ward and Richard Hutchison all recorded 38 points.

James had a 1 over round with 1 bogey and the rest pars, a great round.

Leading after round 3 of Handiskins Col Breaden is on 101 with Aaron Gaffey 1 point back and a herd chasing with Trevor Chatman now on 98 with Lindsay Elliott and Gordon Pritchard on 97 points.

There are some dark horses such as Richard Hutchinson who is only on 76 points but has only completed 2 of the 3 rounds required to qualify.

So the event still has plenty to unfold with 2 rounds remaining prior to the final 4 being chosen.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Michael Dellaca at 12m, Griffins Leading Edge by Scott Winter at 34cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Phill Smith at 33cm, the Westlime 11th by Peter Magill at 224cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Blake Parker at 236cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Blake Parker at 236cm.

Ball winners were Michael Riley, Brendan Hill 40, James Ward, Richard Hutchinson, Ian Ward 38, Anthony Jackson, Peter Kaden 37.

This week is a 4 person stableford where the best and worst scores count on each hole.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

West Wyalong golfer Barry Green stole the show with a hole-in-one at the Lachlan Valley Veterans monthly 18-hole competition played at Condobolin last week.

The shot of the day was on the 150 metre par three 17th hole where Green lobbed his shot on the green before it checked right to find the cup.

Forty-four players contested the day where count-backs were required in both grades and 39 stableford points the top scores.

Local Ian Myers took the honors in A grade defeating an unlucky Kim Herbert from Forbes, while B grade was a Condo one-two with Dennis Norris getting the nod from Fijian lady Paula, the only female in the field.

In the teams event - the best three scores from each club - Condo also dominated returning 117 points to Forbes' 113. Parkes was next on 97, Grenfell 90 and West Wyalong on 88.

The A grade nearest-to-pins were won by Condo's Graham Taylor (sixth hole) and Steve Beattie (11th), West Wyalong's Barry Green won the all-grades on the third hole, while no B graders scored on the 17th.

Ball winners from Parkes and Forbes were: 37 points - Ross William and Alan Rees (F); 35: Nym Dziuba (P) and Niel Duncan (F); 33 - Ken Sanderson and Don McKeowen (F) and Gordon Pritchard (P); 32: Peter Grayson (F).

Another highlight of the day and always a hit with visitors was the tasty morning tea provided by the lady members of the Condobolin club which had everyone raring to go despite the chilly conditions. As most players commented – ddddelicious.

This week the twin-towns competition returns to Parkes. Registrations from 9.15am for a 10am shot-gun start.