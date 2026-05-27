Parkes is gearing up to welcome more than 50 teams for the 2026 Southern Womens Masters Field State Championships which is expected to bring a major boost to the local economy and a huge weekend of competition.

Speaking ahead of the championships which will be held from 29 to 31 May, Denise Gersbach said preparations are well underway thanks to a dedicated committee and support from Parkes Shire Council.

"The committee have been working, really really hard to get everything ready to go," Denise said.

"Council have been great in their support and we'll have six grass fields as well as the two turf fields operating over the weekend."

Parkes will have five representative teams taking to the field over the weekend which is significantly more than usual.

"Normally we only get about three teams when we travel away so having five at home is absolutely fantastic."

Parkes will field three teams in over 34s in divisions one, three and four, one over 45s team in division one and one over 50s team competing in division two.

Denise said many of the Parkes teams are shaping up to be strong competition ahead of the carnival.

"I think all the teams will be really competitive.

"The 45s division one has a good chance of making the final and I think the 50s also have a really good chance of making the final.

"We've got some really strong young players in the 35s so I think we'll definitely go close to making finals in most divisions."

Beyond the action on the field the championships will provide an economic boost for the town with accommodation, clubs and pubs expected to benefit from the influx of visitors.

"With 52 teams coming it's massive for Parkes.

"Every motel in Parkes and Forbes will be booked out and the club and pubs will be full on Friday and Saturday nights."

On the Friday night teams will come together for a dinner with a pink touch in efforts to raise money for breast cancer.

"We’ve sold out at capacity for that, so we’ve had a really good response,” she said.

Denise said the committee are grateful to Hockey NSW and Parkes Shire Council for helping bring the event back to town after last hosting the championships in 2023.

"We're just so grateful for Hockey NSW for picking us and for Parkes Shire Council for getting on board because we couldn't do it without their support," Denise added.

The community is encouraged to come along and cheer on our ladies at the Parkes Hockey Fields where there will also be a full canteen, barbeque and bar.

Check out who will be representing Parkes at the championships this year and when you can catch them taking the field:

Over 35s division 1

Alyssa Miller, Ann-Marie Lydford - GK, Bianca Lovett, Cass Hodges, Jessica Stonestreet, Julia Wilson, Karen Ross, Khristie Murray, Louise Hawken, Louise Witherow, Merryn Unger, Nicole Knox, Teegan Rodgers and Wendy Rix.

Friday 29 May: 8pm (turf) and 3pm (turf).

Saturday 30 May: 10am (turf) and 4.30pm (turf).

Sunday 31 May: 10am (turf) and finals TBD.

Over 35s division 3

Bianca Coster, Carrie Cusack, Cheryl Wakefield, Danielle McManus, Eliza Creith, Haylee Wakefield, Jen Hunt, Kathryn Blackstock, Lauren Bourke, Lisa Clarke, Maureen Massey - GK, Nat Kelly and Stacie Martin.

Friday 29 May: 12pm (grass).

Saturday 30 May: 8am (turf), 11am (grass) and 3.30pm (grass).

Sunday 31 May: Finals TBD.

Over 35s division 4

Bianca McPhee, Cherie Simpson, Cindy Nutley, Ineke McLuckie, Kathryn Moore, Kristy Collins - GK, Louise O'Leary, Lyn Cassell, Megan Hornery, Michelle Hansen, Monique Nock, Sheridan Kirk and Tracie Sams.

Friday 29 May: 1pm (grass).

Saturday 30 May: 8am (grass) and 12.30pm (grass).

Sunday 31 May: TBD.

Over 45s division 1

Amy Billett, Amy Thornberry - GK, Denise Gersbach, Jane Grosvenor, Jane Mattiske, Janelle Thompson, Jayne Annis-Brown, Mandy Westcott, Mel Hope, Naomi Spark, Sue McGrath, Tracey Chambers, Tracey Harrison and Wendy Huppatz.

Friday 29 May: 8am (turf), 1pm (turf).

Saturday 30 May: 11am (turf), 5.30pm (turf).

Sunday 31 May: 9am (turf), and finals TBD.

Over 50 division 2

Ali Messner, Carla Ash, Deanna Dollery, Kelley Westcott, Kelly Spedding - GK, Kirrally Talbot (48), Lisa Robertson, M'Liss Ross, Melanie ten Cate, Michelle Godwin, Sandra Tildsley, Tammy Tanks, Terina Johns and Tracy Hambridge.