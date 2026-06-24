Our very own Mr Cricket continues to be recognised for his tireless service to the sport, earlier this year receiving a NSW Community Distinguished Service Award.

Towards the end of the 2025-26 season, Cricket NSW honoured 21 long-serving volunteers for their significant contributions to cricket.

Among them was Greg Morrissey OAM from the Parkes and District Cricket Association.

Launched last season, the Community Distinguished Service Awards acknowledge volunteers who have provided more than 25 years of service to the game at community level.

The awards recognise the vital role volunteers play in cricket and the community at large, with their dedication to the game inspiring current and future generations to play and love the game.

Mr Morrissey was honoured during Day 4 of the Ashes Test Match in January, where a special ceremony was held in the Steve Waugh Room at the Sydney Cricket Ground to acknowledge his tireless service to Parkes Cricket.

The Parkes and District Cricket Association has described Mr Morrissey as truly deserving recipient of these honours and a "legend of Parkes Cricket".

They were proud to congratulate him on the prestigious recognition and shared some very special words on social media on the man who has devoted almost a lifetime to local cricket.

"Greg’s contribution to cricket in Parkes, the Lachlan region and across NSW spans nearly five decades and is defined by exceptional dedication, humility and an unwavering commitment to strengthening the game for all participants," the association said.

"What sets Greg apart is not just the length of his service, but the genuine impact he has had on generations of players, volunteers, teachers, coaches and families.

"He truly embodies the spirit of community cricket through his selflessness, reliability and passion, always giving his time and expertise without ever seeking recognition."

Through Mr Morrissey's extensive roles in coaching, administration, officiating, development programs and school sport pathways, the association said he has influenced every level of the game.

"Greg’s contribution has been both profound and enduring," they said.

"He is the type of volunteer every sporting community hopes for – committed, dependable and wholeheartedly invested in the success and development of others.

"His service has shaped the cricketing landscape of our region and enriched the lives of countless young players."

The Community Distinguished Service Award is one of two major awards Mr Morrissey has received this year in recognition of his outstanding service.

He was honoured with Parkes Sport Council's Lifetime Contribution to Sport award on Australia Day this year.

Cricket NSW Chief Community Cricket Officer Martin Gleeson also congratulated this year's recipients of the Distinguished Service Award.

“We often say that volunteers are the backbone of the game at the local level, and that really is the case," he said.

"They support players and families across our clubs and associations, and in doing so, they make a genuine social and economic contribution to their communities.

“Our volunteers give an enormous amount of time and energy to cricket - often over many years and in all areas of the game, both on and off the field.

"Their commitment is a major reason the game continues to grow and succeed.

“Every NSW player who has gone on to represent Australia - and we’re very proud there are many - started their journey because of volunteers like the ones we recognise through this auspicious award."

Lee Wilson from the Cowra Junior Cricket Association was another Central West cricket stalwart among the 21 awardees honoured this year.