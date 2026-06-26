A Parkes teenager has been named in the NSW Under 17 Male Country Academy Squad, announced last month.

Boyd Hutchins is among the 37 players Cricket NSW has selected in its 2026-27 Under 17 and Under 19 country squads.

The 15-year-old is just one of two western players in the under 17s and one of six overall.

The squads bring together promising young players from across the state for a range of training programs designed to further their development over the coming months.

The depth of each squad reflects the vast talent pool across the state’s many regions.

"Cricket NSW continues to reaffirm its commitment to offering male and female players across our state the best chance to achieve their potential," the state sporting body said.

"We congratulate all players selected in the 2026-27 Under 17 and Under 19 Male Country Academy squads."

Parkes High School described Boyd's selection as a tremendous achievement.

Boyd will focus his attention on training, travelling to Orange and Sydney as part of the program.