Crown Lands has appointed a temporary administrator to oversee management of the Parkes Showground for a period of about six months.

The administrator is Ms Nicole Dunn, Crown Lands sharing the news in a media statement last week, and she will help review the showground's operations and determine the most appropriate future management structure.

Ms Dunn's temporary appointment is an opportunity to develop a governance framework that includes asset and financial management plans which will ensure the showground remains available for the many diverse user groups.

The current term of the Parkes Showground Land Manager expires on 5 May this year.

The Parkes Showground has a long and proud history hosting the Parkes Agricultural and Horticultural Show since the late 1800s.

Today it continues to serve the community by hosting the annual Parkes Show, the Parkes Elvis Festival, camping and a range of other community, sporting and agricultural events.

Crown Lands North West Area Manager Shaun Barker said this rich legacy underscores the importance of ensuring the showground's ongoing success and accessibility.

And Crown Lands aims to support this through the appointment of a temporary administrator.

The administrator will temporarily oversee the care, control, management and performance of the showground, ensure compliance with legislative requirements, liaise with user groups and explore funding opportunities to complete the Parkes Showground pavilion.

Ms Dunn has strong experience managing Crown Land reserves, including the Morisset Showground and Belmont Wetlands State Park.

Mr Barker said Crown Lands sincerely thanks the volunteers who have overseen the Parkes Showground Land Manager board over many years, and acknowledges the significant time and effort given to maintain and improve the showground for the benefit of the Parkes community.

"Parkes Showground is a cornerstone of social life in the Central West, providing a key piece of public infrastructure supporting tourism, agriculture and social connection that brings together farmers, families and visitors for a range of community events," he said.

"The appointment of an administrator represents an opportunity to ensure this key reserve is fit-for-purpose to serve future generations.

"The community can be assured the showground will remain open and accessible, with all regular bookings and planned gatherings to proceed as scheduled."

Ms Dunn said she is looking forward to working with the community.

"I'm very grateful for the warm welcome I've received from the Parkes Showground board and the local community," she said.

"This is a remarkable asset with a proud history, and I look forward to working closely with everyone to ensure the showground continues to thrive for generations to come."