As another Parkes Show approaches, the new multipurpose pavilion at the Parkes Showground remains as it was two years ago - unfinished and its construction fencing still in place.

And the question makes the annual rounds in the community - when will the new main pavilion be ready?

It's a question the Parkes Showground Land Manager cannot answer.

Its committee is pouring its efforts into seeking more government funding, which appears scarce at the moment, and finding other financial alternatives after the construction company employed to build the $4 million facility, Regional West Constructions, first withdrew its services in November 2023 and later went bust.

It's left the Land Manager, and the community, in limbo, with a building that was only months out from being complete.

The Parkes Showground is on Crown land which means its owned and managed by the state government.

It was the end of an era at the showground when the historic but aging main pavilion built in 1927 came crashing to the ground during its demolition on August 31, 2021 - on what would have been the main show day that year had the Covid pandemic not put a halt to it.

The attached pavilions followed days later.

Government funding covered the demolition with a further $4,046,000 allocated from the NSW Government's COVID-19 Showground Stimulus Program going towards the construction of the new main pavilion, which began at the end of 2022.

The Parkes Show Society, like the Parkes Harness Racing Club, Men's Shed, Can Assist and the Parkes and District Kennel Club, all utilise the showground.

Of course a new, modern, multipurpose pavilion will be a dream come true for the show society - and it has huge potential for other and new events.

"It's disappointing but we will be putting on another great show," show president Cynara Jones said.

"It will be our fourth show without a main pavilion but we work hard so no segment is left behind.

"It is what it is, we do the best we can with the space we have."

It certainly is gearing up to be another cracker event - kicking off on Monday and running through until Wednesday.

The duck races are back, which Cynara said were a big attraction the last time they were here two years ago.

And Airtime FMX - the captivating and jaw-dropping live freestyle motocross entertainment - returns but with new stunts they haven't brought to the Parkes Show before.

A new attraction is the Dinkum Dinosaurs, a dinosaur comedy ventriloquist show with dinosaur costumes, dancing and animatronic dinosaur displays our youngest citizens are sure to love.

There will also be a new combined display between Parkes High School and Parkes Christian School inside the Blatch pavilion.

"Then there's the usual favourites - the demolition derby, ute barrel races, dog jumping and the Young Farmer Challenge," Cynara said.

"The Young Farmer Challenge draws a huge crowd, it's very popular.

"I think people love the comedy of it, the mishaps and knowing the competitors."

In teams of four, the ordinary showgoer puts their hand up to take on anything from pushing a bale of wool and stacking a dozen hay bales to using wooden skis and a vertical bungee.

Ray White Rural has hopped on board as a new sponsor of the Young Woman competition, offering a $1000 prize on top of vouchers and products offered to entrants.

This year the Parkes Show has seven Miss Teenager entrants who made their first official public appearance at Saturday night's Parkes Show Dinner - those being Laila McHattan, Hannah McIntyre, Shannon Reeves, Annnabelle Baker, Jordan Mann, Lila Gascoigne and Ella McColl.

And there are two Young Woman entrants, Laura Kiel and Bridget Mrak.