Shooting clubs across the region, including Cabonne and Parkes Shire, are celebrating a major funding win after securing nearly $800,000 from the NSW Government’s Safe Shooting Program.

The grants, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, are part of a statewide initiative designed to enhance safety, improve storage and security at shooting facilities, and help clubs purchase new equipment.

Among the 25 recipients across NSW clubs like the Parkes Pistol Club and Eugowra Rifle Club received significant support - $18,707 and $21,846 respectively.

The funding will help these clubs upgrade their infrastructure and equipment, ensuring their continued success and growth.

Eugowra will benefit from the purchase of two long range electronic targets, which will help increase Eugowra Rifle Club membership through offering additional long range activities.

These targets will also be made available to local, state, national and international teams for practice, including male, female, junior and veteran sides.

The Parkes Pistol Club currently gets its electricity from its neighbour, Parkes Gun Club and will benefit from connecting to mains power, as well as an onsite solar system.

The state government says that the Safe Shooting Program is not just about improving the physical spaces for shooting sports and aims to improve inclusivity and accessibility.

The program funds projects that aim to improve environmental sustainability, incorporate inclusive design, and increase the accessibility of shooting venues.

A key goal is to remove barriers for underrepresented groups, including women and girls, people with disabilities, First Nations communities, those from culturally diverse backgrounds, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

For Member for Orange Phil Donato MP the funding is a reflection of his deep support for shooting sports, which he says are an important part of Australia’s cultural heritage.

"I’m a massive supporter of all our shooting sports, many of which are deeply rooted in our nation’s history," Donato said.

"The Orange electorate is home to many shooting sports organisations and venues, which are broadly inclusive.

"I encourage shooting sports participation and welcome newcomers to the variety of these enjoyable and challenging shooting disciplines."

The local funding projects are expected to not only improve the infrastructure but also increase the use of shooting facilities, attracting participants from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper, also expressed his support for the initiative, emphasising that the Safe Shooting Program is key to ensuring the future success of shooting sports in Australia.

"This funding will play a significant role in supporting the next generation of Olympians and ensure Australia’s success at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games," Kamper said.

As the Orange electorate’s shooting clubs continue to thrive, the funding marks an important step in making these sports safer, more inclusive, and accessible for everyone.