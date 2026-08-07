I see that Dr Peter Tait was a guest speaker at a gathering for Parkes Shire Council's new committee about the proposed Waste to Energy plant here.

He has stated several times that there are no obvious problems, but he is concerned that something bad might happen 'down the track.'

Had a Dr Tait been around when Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone I imagine he might have warned people

about the possible dangers of hearing damage down the track, and if it was the 1490s, he might have tried to deter Christopher Columbus from setting out because, down the track, he might sail too close to the horizon and fall off the edge of the world.

The increasing amount of methane leaking into the air is already causing great problems in our world now, not down the track, and we need to reduce it ASAP.

We need to reduce not only the amount of rubbish going into landfills but also the size of the ones we already have.

This is no laughing matter.

If we do not take every opportunity we have to slow down global warming, the world will eventually become uninhabitable.

There simply will be no 'Down The Track'.

Pam Nankivell, Parkes

Heartfelt thank you to Parkes Hospital staff

I would like to take the opportunity to express my thanks to all the Parkes Hospital staff my wife and I encountered a few weeks ago during an emergency visit.

My wife was treated with the utmost respect, care and dignity by all members of the staff, from the initial triage nurse, pathology, x rays, CT scans, and on-duty doctor.

We are so fortunate to have such dedicated medical professionals in our community.

Many thanks to everyone.

Doug Hawken, Parkes