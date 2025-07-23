What an interesting selection of speakers will address next Saturday night's anti-incinerator gathering.

Sometimes those considered to be Not In My Backyard advocates are right, like Jack Munday who saved The Rocks heritage area in Sydney from demolition, but far more often they are not.

The rapid increase in global warming has brought with it extreme fires, storms, floods and droughts, and our world is drowning in plastic and other rubbish.

In many countries waste to energy incinerators are already working safely and efficiently to reduce these problems, and our Parkes installation will have the latest and best technology.

The waste will be transported by train in sealed containers to the facility and the incinerator will only emit very small amounts of water vapour into the air while producing large amounts of clean electric power.

Without the incinerator and the jobs, and new industries it will bring, our town will probably experience gradual decline like the smaller towns nearby.

With the knowledge that the world has only three years left to radically reduce emissions or we will face total disaster, the time to start building this incinerator is now.

Pam Nankivell

Parkes