I’d like to make a comment about the Parkes Bypass.

It’s now been in full swing since probably November 2025, apart from bits and pieces they are still fixing and repairing.

Transport NSW has done another sound evaluation and traffic counter which they did in November 2025 after they received 20-odd noise complaints regarding the affect on residents' homes.

According to their policies and procedures, none of the homes qualify for any noise mitigation.

It is a bit confusing that you put a bypass in front of these homes, in their own traffic counter which 2000 traffic movements in a 24 hour period doesn’t make any impact on their noise levels.

I know that Transport NSW doesn’t have the word obvious in their vocabulary, but to anyone else it is pretty obvious that that amount of vehicles, day and night, is going to have an impact on the noise levels impacting these houses, and that will have an effect on health and wellbeing.

I know some people might say tough - but you’ve got to remember these people did not build in front of a bypass, it was built in front of them.

Sure the bypass has got benefits by keeping the heavy vehicles out of the CBD area and an alternative way over the train lines when there is a big, long train over both crossings at once, because the train movement hasn’t stopped, just the queues are shorter at the gates.

The train movements will only increase once we get that wonderful Sydney rubbish for the incinerator (I’m being sarcastic).

And what an outstanding piece of work is in the roundabout on the bypass. I didn’t know that Parkes was the fruit capital of Australia, because that’s what it looks like - a bloody big fruit bowl.

I’d like to know who is going to pay for the maintenance, I hope it’s not my ratepayer money.

What a monumental waste of money.

It just goes to show you that Transport NSW would rather pretty-up a bypass with something that serves no purpose, than spend a few bucks to do the right thing by these residents that have these heavy vehicles going past day and night, and this vehicle flow will only increase.

Mark Ross, Parkes

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