In all its colourful glory, the halo sculpture atop the Parkes Bypass roundabout is complete.

The ring-shaped metal structure with columns, rainbow panels giving the appearance of a halo of colour and a 12-metre flagpole in its centre has been met with mixed feelings among Parkes residents since its construction was announced two months ago.

The brightly-coloured panels of the halo were created in collaboration with Parkes Shire Council to reflect Parkes’ marketing and tourism brand, while the shape of the sculpture brings to mind the world-famous 'Dish', the Parkes Radio Telescope, that so many people immediately associate with Parkes.

"We are confident the striking halo sculpture erected in the centre of the 98-metre roundabout at the intersection of the Parkes Bypass and Condobolin Road - the largest roundabout in western NSW - will, in time, become a much-loved feature for local motorists who use the bypass route every day, and also those tourists and freight operators making the long drive along the full length of the Newell Highway," said Holly Davies, Transport for NSW acting executive director partnerships and integration west.

People will have noticed solar panels have been installed on the structure and they will power 12 solar lights that have been placed around its base, directed to shine upwards to illuminate the coloured panels at night.

Other cultural highlights yet to be revealed along the 10.5-kilometre bypass route are Aboriginal artwork created by Wiradjuri women Kyah and Katlyn Turnbull from Parkes that will be installed on the Victoria Street bridge’s safety screens and will be visible for all motorists travelling on the bypass.

The pair's artwork reflects women’s Wiradjuri culture and the local environment through use of symbols and patterns alongside a range of animals local to the Parkes area.

Aboriginal artwork created by Peak Hill’s Scott “Sauce” Towney will also feature on signage at either end of the bypass to signify the project has been constructed on Wiradjuri country.

His work depicts Parkes as a meeting place, symbolising its importance as a cultural hub for the Wiradjuri people and its outreach to surrounding towns.

The Parkes Bypass project is one of the largest publicly-funded constructions projects in western NSW in recent years and Ms Davis said it's also brought new cultural landmarks for the region.