"If I started one conversation by doing it, I'm happy."

That's the impact former Parkes boy Jackson Plummer hopes to make after donating proceeds from the sale of one of his working dogs at the Forbes Working Dog Auction last weekend to mental health and suicide awareness label, The MACK Label.

Just three years into training working dogs Jackson is already earning recognition in the industry not only for producing quality dogs but for also using his hard work to support an important cause.

The 21-year-old trainer received the inaugural Robert Cox Memorial Trophy at the 2026 Forbes Working Dog Auction which recognises a young up coming vendor.

But while the award was an honour Jackson said the biggest achievement of the weekend was raising money for The MACK Label which was established in memory of Peak Hill's Mack Mitchell to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention by his family.

Jackson Plummer of Coleambally, formally of Parkes, with Mojo Mack - the $2500 proceeds of Mojo Mack’s auction are going to the Mack Label, raising funds for suicide awareness.

The MACK Label raises funds for mental health initiatives through community events and merchandise with its first sold out MACK Label Ball coming to the Parkes Racecourse in October.

"Being able to give back to someone and support The MACK Label for what they're doing was pretty big," he said.

"If I started one conversation by doing it, I'm happy."

Jackson sold lot 1, Mojo Mack, and lot 11, Cotway Biscuit, at the Forbes auction, with Mojo Mack selling for $2500 and donated to The MACK Label.

Jackson said he was very happy with both the auction results and the event itself with Cotway Biscuit selling for $11,000 to a Forbes buyer.

The sale of Jackson Plummer’s started pup raised $2,500 for suicide awareness through the MACK label, and was purchased by Ollie Hanson of Forbes.

Jackson's passion for working dogs grew through his work in the agriculture industry where he saw how they can help.

"I could see how they helped me with my job and how fascinating they were," he said.

"They still fascinate me to this day with what they can do for you and their capabilities."

Jackson is currently working at Pooginook Poll Merino Stud near Jerilderie in the Riverina.

Although several breeds are used across the industry Jackson has become a strong advocate for Kelpies.

"I like them because they get on with the job.

Jackson Plummer with Cotway Biscuit in action.

"Some collies want to be told exactly what to do, whereas a Kelpie just gets on with its job."

Three years after beginning his dog-training journey, Jackson now has nine working dogs with several young dogs progressing through his training.

"I've got two or three that I bring to work with me and the rest are under 12 months old and in training," he said.

"Those will either be auction dogs or dogs I'll give to mates."

He is also encouraged by the growing number of young people entering the working dog industry.

"There's definitely a lot of young people and it's getting bigger, which is really good," he said.

"There's even people younger than myself doing it."

Jackson Plummer with his proud grandmother Kerrie Pummer and Tony.

Jackson has previously sold dogs at Wagga Wagga and Jerilderie before this year's Forbes auction and said his goal is to continue learning.

"I strongly believe you don't stop learning," he said.

"My goal is just continuing to learn and broaden my knowledge so I can keep getting better myself."

For Jackson the recognition at Forbes was a welcome honour but he hopes his donation will help break down the stigma surrounding mental health in agriculture because if it encourages even one person to start a conversation, he believes it has been worth it.