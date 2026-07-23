Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey, and Shadow Envoy for Men and Boys and Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien held a Men’s, Boys’ and Dads’ Forum in Dubbo at the end of June to allow a safe space for people to talk about their concerns.

Mr Chaffey said in a speech to Parliament on 29 June that the forum explored both pain and hope.

“It is critical to have these conversations," he said.

"Men die younger from preventable diseases and have much higher rates of suicide. They have lower life expectancy, higher rates of chronic disease and lower rates of education.

"I particularly thank Warwick and Kylie Mitchell of Peak Hill in my electorate of Parkes, who lost their 17-year-old son Mack to suicide in 2024.

"They have found a way to celebrate their son and to raise awareness of mental health through their MACK Label and a ball planned for Parkes in October."

READ MORE: Making every bark count for mental health

Also in the room for the conversation were Boys to the Bush and Tradies in Sight.

Boys to the Bush brings the whole community on board with prevention and early intervention strategies for young men; while Tradies in Sight is dedicated to supporting tradies in regional NSW.

“These are amazing programs designed by amazing people who are making a difference where it is really needed," Mr Chaffey said.

"A special mention too, to sHedway, an organisation working in suicide prevention and positive mental fitness for shearing sheds.

"A very big thank you to Shadow Envoy for Men and Boys Llew O’Brien, to these organisations, and to all those who came along.

"We can only make a positive difference by sharing the concerns and sharing the resources."

You can learn more about the MACK Label on their website themacklabel.rocks.