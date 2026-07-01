Round 5 of the Regional Airports Program has now opened for applications.

Round 5 funds essential works of between $20,000 and $5 million for airports and aerodromes in regional areas.

“Airports are critical to keeping our communities connected,” Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said.

“They play a huge role in freight, in health transport, in passenger transport and in many other areas of regional life.

“Many airports or aerodromes in regional areas come under the umbrella of regional councils who are already struggling with financial sustainability and can’t meet the costs of maintaining this infrastructure, let alone upgrading it. Cuts to local government funding by the Federal Labor Government have made this situation significantly worse.

“The Regional Airports Program is one of the few remaining ways councils can apply to access funding for works such as runway resurfacing, fencing, lighting installation, and upgrades or works to support air services transition to net zero aviation technology, along with safety training and airside ambulance and passenger shelters to support patient health in transit.

“I encourage organisations whose responsibilities include airports to apply for this funding for their critical projects.”

Eligible works can receive a grant amount of up to 50 per cent of the total project costs.

Applications close on 28 July. For further details and application, visit https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/regional-airports-program-round-5.

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