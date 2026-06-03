The Parkes Airport will receive $47,010 through the Australian Government's Regional and Remote Airport Support Program, providing important financial relief for regional airports impacted by the voluntary administration of Rex Airlines.

Support have been provided to 34 regional and remote airports across Australia through the program, helping councils manage eligible debts and maintain the essential aviation services their communities rely on.

Following the application process, 95 per cent of claimants were assessed as eligible and received payments covering 100 per cent of their eligible debt.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the funding provided valuable support for Council as the operator of critical regional aviation infrastructure.

“Regional airports like Parkes are essential in connecting our community to health services, business opportunities, education and family networks,” Mayor Westcott said.

“This $47,010 payment helps relieve financial pressure associated with the Rex Airlines administration and supports Council in continuing to provide this important service for our region.”

Parkes Airport plays a vital role in regional connectivity, supporting passenger travel, freight, emergency services and economic activity across the Parkes Shire and beyond.

Council welcomed the Australian Government’s continued commitment to regional aviation, which follows broader support initiatives including the successful sale of Rex Airlines to Air T, the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program and the Regional Airports Program.

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the Government remains committed to strengthening aviation connectivity in regional Australia.

“We committed to and delivered the successful sale of Rex Airlines to keep regional communities connected to the services they need," she said.

“This financial support is yet another demonstration of our unwavering support for regional and remote aviation.”

Cr Westcott said maintaining reliable aviation services is critical for communities like Parkes.

“Reliable air services are not a luxury in regional Australia - they are essential.

“This support recognises the important role regional airports play in keeping communities connected and supporting local economies," Cr Westcott added.