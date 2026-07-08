Dates for a concert of epic proportions have been released and the two of our headline Elvis acts have been revealed.

That’s the exciting news that’s just dropped on social media platforms ahead of the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival.

US sensation Dean Z is heading back to Parkes for next year’s festival for something truly spectacular.

It’s been three years since this heart-throb from Missouri has graced our stages and in 2027 the 42-year-old will be backed by the incredible Tributes In Concert Band and the renowned Southern Cross Symphony, to deliver an unforgettable concert celebrating the music, energy and legacy of Elvis Presley on an epic scale.

In a first for the Parkes Elvis Festival, there will be this special feature concert and headline acts for the annual Feature Concert Series.

The festival is set down for 6–10 January, celebrating the Elvis On Tour theme and Dean Z’s world-class concerts are planned for the Friday and Saturday nights.

While organisers haven’t confirmed the venue just yet, a report tabled at Parkes Shire Council’s April meeting indicates Spicer Oval could be a potential host.

And no dates have been announced on when tickets for Dean’s feature concerts will become available but Elvis Festival director Brendan Shipley said they will be released soon.

In the meantime fans can secure their pre-sale access at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/51563 or head to the Parkes Elvis Festival Facebook page and follow the link.

“The venue is currently to be announced, with tickets expected to go on sale via 123TIX as soon as arrangements are finalised,” Brendan said.

“Please keep an eye on the Parkes Elvis Festival website and social media channels for announcements.”

And if strutting in jumpsuits and leather in 40 degree heat wasn’t enough, the festival is turning up the heat at the Parkes Leagues Club with the return of its Feature Concert Series and two electrifying feature artists to headline them.

In just a few short years emerging and Aussie homegrown talent who started his Elvis career right here in Parkes, Charlie Gaylard is now a headline act for the biggest Elvis celebration in the Southern Hemisphere.

The 17-year-old from Colac in western Victoria quickly made a name for himself when he first appeared at the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2024.

Since then Charlie has shaken the Elvis world and has earned a reputation for his powerful vocals and uncanny resemblance to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

This new kid on the block taught himself to sing from the age of 13 and soon after began embodying the charms of the King.

Inspired by Elvis after watching Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic in 2022, Charlie began performing at local events and small clubs.

By 14 he shot to instant fame at the festival and has already gone on to perform alongside major acts like former Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Jack Gatto.

Charlie said he’s so thrilled to be headlining next year’s Parkes Elvis Festival.

“This is where I first started out and to now be a feature artist just three years later is an honour,” he said on social media.

“Thanks to Brendan and the team for bringing me on board, let’s make this a special one.

“Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Taylor Rodriguez from Virginia USA has been announced as the second headlining artist for the Feature Concert Series.

The second headlining artist, revealed just before going to print, will be Taylor Rodriguez from Virginia USA, who last headlined the festival in 2024.

Taylor's impressive career includes starring as Elvis Presley in Elvis The Musical and performing in the acclaimed Million Dollar Quartet.

In 2017 he was named one of the Top 5 Elvis Tribute Artists in the world, before claiming victory at the 2019 Tupelo Elvis Festival.

Later that year Taylor achieved the highest honour in Elvis tribute entertainment when he was crowned the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Tickets for the Feature Concert Series will be available this month with Brendan recommending fans to keep an eye on their social channels and website for ticket release information.

“Planning for the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival is already in full swing and we’re excited to say that this festival is shaping up to be the biggest Parkes Elvis Festival yet,” Brendan said.

“The festival will be particularly significant as 2027 marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s passing, making it a truly special year for Elvis fans from around Australia and the world.”

The official festival launch will take place on 1 October, during which Brendan and his team will reveal more exciting details about the 2027 festival program.

“With many more concerts, activations, special events and unique experiences still to be announced, we can’t wait to share what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of the life, music and legacy of Elvis Presley."