When this year's historic Peak Hill Show was at risk of not going ahead just a few months out from show day, the Peak Hill community answered the call and the result was more than what anyone could have hoped for.

They not only formed a full committee and had more volunteers step forward, many of them young people who particularly put their hand-up to help out the secretary role.

They appointed their first female president in the show's known 121-year history, with indications the role will be filled in the years to come.

And the show has attracted a lot of sponsorship this year.

Val Cannon is a third generation show volunteer and is the new president for 12 months.

Though not expecting to take the top job, after some words of encouragement from others including her daughter, she decided it was the right thing to do.

She's honoured and proud to step into the same role her late husband Peter once fulfilled for three years.

"We drew the 100th show (during Peter's time) and that was special, that was back when there were a lot more people around to help," Val recalled.

As his right-hand partner, side-kick or the show's first lady, Val is very familiar with what's required for the task.

"When it came to the crisis call, people came on board and they've been absolutely wonderful," she said.

"I was happy to [be president] if it meant the show would continue.

"Going forward we will have a president into the future."

When the crisis meeting was called in April it was a full room and many people put their hands-up for various jobs to share and lighten the load for the current long-serving volunteers.

Steve Lindsay was appointed vice president and Val said there was someone willing to take care of the sponsorships too.

"And that's a fairly big job, and committed," she said.

"It involves approaching people and businesses and following up."

Val's sister Pauline Gallagher returns to her role of treasurer and will in fact be marking her 50th year milestone with the Peak Hill Show come 25-26 August.

When Val first joined the Peak Hill Show she was a steward in the jam, jellies and preservatives section, where Aileen Swain taught her everything.

She later became chief steward when Aileen could no longer do it, and then moved onto the children's cooking which she's still involved with today.

"I enjoy it," Val said.

"I've said it before, young people are our future.

"We have young people helping out with the show and it's great to see young people enter the competitions."

This year the Peak Hill Show will have children's novelty races and for the first time there will be draught horse carriage rides for families thanks to Marlie Draught Horse Stud.

And weather permitting there will be fireworks again this year.

In what is becoming a trend that Trundle Show had taken up this year, there will be the Peak Hill Show Pavilion Preview on the eve of main show day.

Guests have the opportunity to be among the first to see the amazing entries, displays and exhibits that will feature in this year's show.

Enjoy a great evening catching up with friends, supporting the show society and celebrating the hard work of exhibitors on Tuesday night (25 August) at 6pm. Cost is $20 and RSVP to Pauline on 0416 198 196 by 21 August.

The idea to come together the night before main show day, Val said, began from when they hosted a cocktail party for 150 people when then pharmacy student at CSU Anna Unger from Peak Hill, now Anna Barwick who has an OAM, was the Sydney Royal Showgirl in 2008.

Then Molly Wright made history in April 2022 as the inaugural winner of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition.

"We've been doing the preview night every year since we invented it in 2008," Val said proudly.

"We have people involved in the cattle classes, for example, who are out there all day and don't get a chance to see the pavilion.

"Or where do children want to be on show day? On the rides, so this is for parents who might not otherwise get the time to visit the pavilion.

"That's why we do the preview night.

"We'd love to see as many people as possible come out to the Peak Hill Show."

An exciting addition at Peak Hill this year is the Western District Exhibit backdrop on display, which claimed the Royal Agricultural Society’s District Exhibit Perpetual Shield for the first time in 37 years at the 2026 Sydney Royal Show.

"We have it on loan for people to view in the sheep pavilion," Val said.

The 2026 Peak Hill Show will be officially opened at 11am on Wednesday 26 August with a special ceremony and presentation.

The Young Woman and Miss Teenager presentations take place at the opening, and the Tiny Tots, Junior Showgirl and Master Stockman competitions are back, with winners announced at 1.30pm.

All the usual favourites return too: horses, cattle, sheep, poultry, quick shear at 11.30am, show rides, games and showbags, dog jump at 3pm, Bogan Challenge at 4pm, ute barrel racing at 4.30pm and fireworks at 6.15pm.

"I would love to see more younger people involved in the show, and there are a few already," Val said.

"The jobs can be handed out and it takes pressure off the president or the secretary, or whoever.

"I think it's fantastic to be involved and it's very do-able."