The Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) will be in Parkes next week to offer some guidance to the community ahead of the release of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Parkes Energy Recovery project.

A community information night hosted by EDO has been organised for Wednesday 1 July at 6pm upstairs at the Parkes Services Club.

Parkes Energy Recovery - the proponents of the Energy from Waste facility that will convert rubbish into energy through incineration, proposed to be built within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct - are planning to release their EIS in the coming months.

Next week's information session aims to help Parkes people be prepared and will cover:

• Understanding the process once the EIS goes on public exhibition;

• How to write effective submissions in response to the EIS;

• What opportunities there will be for community involvement and how to have your say throughout the assessment process.

Parkes Clean Future Alliance is encouraging the community to attend to be as best informed as they can be.

"This will be an important opportunity for community members to learn more about the planning process, understand their rights to participate, and gain practical guidance on preparing submissions when the EIS is released," Parkes Clean Future Alliance representatives said.

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