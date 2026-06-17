The NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team is pleased to announce the delivery of another new firefighting vehicle for the district.

A new Category 7 tanker will significantly enhance operational capability, firefighter safety and community protection for the Tottenham Rural Fire Brigade, which is located within the Lachlan Shire.

This modern appliance represents a substantial upgrade from its predecessor, Mid Lachlan Valley Team said, increasing onboard water capacity to 1600 litres, enabling crews to operate more effectively and for longer periods during incidents.

The new tanker is also fitted with enhanced crew protection and safety systems, designed to improve firefighter survivability in extreme fire conditions.

Mid Lachlan Valley Team Operational Officer Level 2, Scott Baker said the new vehicle is a critical investment in both frontline capability and firefighter safety.

“This new appliance provides our brigade volunteers with modern, fit-for-purpose equipment that directly improves how we respond to incidents across our region," he said.

"The increased water capacity and enhanced safety systems will ensure our volunteers are better supported while protecting their communities.”

The delivery of this tanker forms part of the NSW Rural Fire Service’s ongoing commitment to ensuring brigades are equipped with contemporary, reliable and safe firefighting appliances, Mr Baker said, and is the latest in a number of vehicles that have been distributed across the zone in the last two months.

This latest addition also plays a key role in strengthening preparedness and response capability across the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area as a whole, which spans multiple local government areas including Parkes and Forbes, and a large rural footprint.