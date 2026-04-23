Four new firefighting vehicles have arrived within the Mid Lachlan Valley Team significantly enhancing operational capability, firefighter safety and community protection across the region.

Two new Category 1 tankers have been delivered to NSW Rural Fire Service brigades at Ormond–Mungery in the Parkes Shire and Derriwong Brigade, based in the Lachlan Shire.

Mid Lachlan Valley Team were excited to announce the news last week.

Captain Bruce Patton and his Derriwong RFS Brigade, in the Lachlan Shire, thrilled with their delivery.

These modern appliances represent a substantial upgrade from their predecessors, increasing onboard water capacity from 3300 litres to 4000 litres, enabling crews to operate more effectively and for longer periods during incidents.

The new tankers are also fitted with enhanced crew protection and safety systems, designed to improve firefighter survivability in extreme fire conditions.

And each appliance is equipped with a front-mounted water monitor, allowing crews to undertake firefighting operations from within the safety of the vehicle cabin when required.

Further strengthening incident management capability, two Category 16 group officer vehicles have been allocated to the Forbes Shire.

Group Captain Jeff House checking out the new group officer vehicle that's purpose-built and fitted with advanced communications systems and operational technology.

These vehicles are purpose-built to support command and control functions at incidents and are fitted with advanced communications systems and operational technology.

The Category 16 vehicles will enable group officers to more effectively coordinate firefighting operations, manage resources, and maintain situational awareness at complex and fast-moving incidents.

Mid Lachlan Valley Team Operational Officer Level 2, Scott Baker, said the new vehicles are a critical investment in both frontline capability and firefighter safety.

“These new appliances provide our brigades and group officers with modern, fit-for-purpose equipment that directly improves how we respond to incidents across our region,” he said.

“The increased water capacity, enhanced safety systems, and improved command capability will ensure our volunteers are better supported while protecting their communities.”

Group Captain John Dunkley with one of the two Category 16 group officer vehicles allocated to the Forbes Shire.

The delivery of these vehicles forms part of the NSW Rural Fire Service’s ongoing commitment to ensuring brigades are equipped with contemporary, reliable, and safe firefighting appliances.

These upgrades will play a key role in strengthening preparedness and response capability across the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area, which spans multiple local government areas and a large rural footprint.