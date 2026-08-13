The new state-of-the-art Parkes SES Headquarters in Boyd Circuit is to host this year's Mock Crash Demonstration.

The live demonstration that's held as part of the NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, a road safety initiative of Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils, is set down for Monday 17 August from 9.30am.

Hundreds of high school students from around the region in Years 10 and 11 are shown a realistic scenario involving a single vehicle accident and response by emergency services.

It shows students the seriousness of driving, involving student actors who auditioned for their roles and real emergency service personnel.

With the new $4.8 million SES facility recently completed and opened, road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor thought it would serve as a fitting venue this year.

"We thought it would be a great promotion of the important work they do for our local community to showcase their new building," Melanie said.

"It will also be easier for volunteers and set-up."

The new $4.8 million Parkes SES Headquarters in Boyd Circuit was opened in May and will host this year's Mock Crash Demonstration.

For many years the mock crash has been held at Parkes High School, and Melanie thanks the school for all of their hard work and support hosting the demonstration over this time.

Students attending Monday's event are coming from Parkes High School, Parkes Christian School, Forbes High School, Red Bend Catholic College, Condobolin High School, Tottenham Central School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Tullibigeal Central School and the OCTEC Transition to Work Program (students under 25).

The mock crash has had a significant impact on the next generation of drivers in the region - Melanie said students really respond to how realistic it is.

"The scenario is based on a typical P plate crash, so they can see themselves in the events unfolding," she said.

"Feedback from many students was that they weren’t aware of what happened on the scene and afterwards.

"Since the program commenced we have seen a 27 per cent reduction in crashes on local roads that involve a driver aged 17–25 years."