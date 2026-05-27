For the 43 volunteers of the Parkes SES Unit, the new $4.8 million headquarters is more than just a building, it's a hard fought-for upgrade that will support them when the community needs them most.

After flooding damaged their previous headquarters, Parkes SES volunteers now have a purpose-built facility that was officially opened on Saturday.

Local volunteers, dignitaries and community members gathered at the new Boyd Circuit facility recognising both the future of emergency response in Parkes and the volunteers who have served the region for generations.

Parkes Shire Council staff and councillors with NSW SES members and Member for Orange Phil Donato were thrilled to finally see the Parkes SES shed officially open.

“This new SES headquarters is a significant investment in the safety, resilience and future of our community," Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said.

“Our SES volunteers play a vital role in protecting lives and supporting residents during emergencies, often in challenging and dangerous conditions.

"This new facility ensures they have the modern resources and operational capability they need to continue serving the Parkes Shire and surrounding region."

Commissioner of NSW SES Mike Wassing, Mayor Neil Westcott, Deputy Zone Commander Kira Lynch and Acting Zone Commander Ben Lavender with Parkes High School representatives Daniel Anderson and Abbigayle Downes who gave the welcome to country.

The modern, purpose-built facility replaces the Unit’s previous headquarters, meeting operational demands and improving the region's emergency response during floods, storms and rescues.

“The Parkes Unit has a proud history of helping the community through storms, floods, rescues and major emergencies," NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing said.

“Today we celebrate not only a new building, but the commitment and service of the volunteers who make this Unit so important to the region.

Commissioner of NSW SES Mike Wassing, Parkes Unit Commander Kim Palmer and Deputy Commissioner Damien Johnston with Parkes SES volunteer Allan Draper who now has one of the new meeting rooms named after him.

“This facility gives our members the resources and operational capability they need to respond quickly and effectively when people need help most," Mike added.

The new Unit headquarters includes garages for rescue vehicles and boats, storage for specialist rescue equipment, offices, training rooms, a kitchen, change room facilities and upgraded technology to support emergency operations.

The project was funded through a $3.5 million investment from the NSW Government and $1.3 million through the Community Assets Program under the jointly funded Australian and NSW Governments Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

“This new headquarters supports our volunteers by giving them modern facilities and equipment they need to continue protecting people during floods, storms and rescues," NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.

Commissioner of NSW SES Mike Wassing with original Parkes Rescue Squad volunteer Neil Parker.

“I have seen first-hand the impact of the 2022 Central West floods on communities across the region and I know this facility is an important investment that will play a key role in strengthening our future emergency response.”

During the official opening of the new Unit headquarters, three specialist emergency response vehicles were handed over to strengthen operational capability across the region.

Deputy Zone Commander Kira Lynch was master of ceremony.

The new assets included a Community First Responder Vehicle for the Gooloogong Unit, an Inflatable Rescue Boat for the Forbes Unit and a Light Flood Rescue Vehicle which is a state asset and will be housed at the Forbes Unit.

The NSW SES Parkes Unit currently has 43 members and is encouraging more locals to volunteer in both operational and support roles, particularly flood rescue and road crash rescue.

Members receive all necessary training to ensure they are well prepared for their roles.

Locals interested in volunteering with the NSW SES are encouraged to contact the Parkes NSW SES Unit or visit the NSW SES website to apply.

“SES volunteers provide a critical service. This new facility equips the SES to continue to provide help to the people of Parkes and beyond," Senator for NSW Deborah O’Neill said.

Parkes SES volunteers at the official opening of the new SES Parkes Unit Headquarters.

“I take this opportunity to thank all of our SES volunteers, and also to encourage anyone who can, to think about signing up to the SES. Come along to this great facility and be a part of the great service the SES provides for our communities."