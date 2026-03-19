Diesel prices in Parkes have risen as much as 37 cents a litre since this time last week.

And between 50-54 cents when customers really started to notice changes at the pump from 10.20am last Tuesday, 10 March.

Diesel prices in Parkes range from 283.5 cents at the cheapest to 285.9 at the dearest today.

Just two days ago they were 4-7 cents cheaper.

E10, unleaded 91 and premium unleaded fuels have risen by 10 cents since last week to be 237.9-239.9 cents for regular and 256.9-257.9 mark for premium.

But prices rose by 12 cents for both types out on the bypass.

Except for the BP Parkes Gateway service station, these prices were also 4-6 cents cheaper on Tuesday.

In comparison to Sydney, according to this week's NRMA Weekly Fuel Report, diesel prices rose 49.6 cents over the week to bring their average diesel price to 271.1 cents per litre.

The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Sydney on Monday afternoon was 229.6 cents per litre.

NRMA says average regional prices for regular unleaded rose 29.6 cents per litre in the last week and has calculated a 70.1 cents per litre increase in the average regular unleaded prices from the previous low point of the Sydney cycle on 15 February.

We are a bit better off than some of our neighbours: by Tuesday morning Cowra pump prices were as high as 289.9 cents a litre for diesel; Forbes 283.9; Grenfell 282.9; and Young ranged from 269.9 to 285.9 cents per litre.

The NRMA’s weekly fuel report said prices seemed to have flattened out for the time being, but how fast prices continue to rise will be dependent on future wholesale price increases.

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