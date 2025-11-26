Parkes Shire Council is among several regional airport owners who are owed money from Rex Airlines.

With a new owner for Rex and a new federal government funding program to support airports impacted by Rex’s voluntary administration, there's now hope outstanding payments could be recovered.

Rex's debt to Parkes Council currently stands at $63,902.36.

"However, over many years of operation of Rex in the region, Parkes Shire Council heavily subsidised the landing fees for the airline to ensure this vital service continued for the entire region as the Parkes airport services Parkes Shire, Forbes Shire, Lachlan Shire and Weddin Shire," council said.

The government's $5 million fund was announced during Air T’s bid to acquire Rex and aims to compensate regional councils for Rex's debts.

Eligibility will be based on the amount owed to the organisation by Rex.

Dubbo Regional Council is owed almost $660,000.

"Before Rex entered voluntary administration, our council was owed almost $660,000, so this program represents an important opportunity to restore those funds," it said.

Once the program is fully finalised by the government, Parkes Shire Council said it will then make representation.

Rex fell into voluntary administration in mid-2024 and US-based Air T became its new owner after creditors approved a deed of company arrangement on 11 November.