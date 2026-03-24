The smiles say it all from this year's Currajong All Abilities Swimming Carnival.

In its 12th year, it is still the highlight of the year for many as the event allows everyone to socialise with people from other towns and is also a chance for many to show-off their skills in the pool.

This year's winners of the day at the Parkes Aquatic Centre were Ability Network Cowra.

Ability Cowra took out top honours with their team spirit, not only cheering on their own team mates but also those from other towns with their posters and streamers.

Jarred Simpson, Campbell Woolnough and Dane Hamilton from Parkes Currajong Disability Services. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock Ability Network Cowra won this year's swimming carnival with their team spirit and participation. The crew from Glenray Bathurst enjoyed their day in Parkes at the All Abilities Swimming Carnival hosted by Currajong Disability Services. Sam Brennan and Anthony Bock with Hannah George and Kenny Thurbon from Trangie Community Services. Rhyse Forrestal from Currajong Disability Parkes was the MC for the day. Tony Loader, Lorraine Ohara and Jennifer West from Kurrajong Temora. Chester Drough, Breanna Morton, Caitlyn Mitchell and Dan Watson from Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre. Ability Network Cowra were cheering on swimmers all day beside the pool. Sarah Duncan, Luke Turner, Leanne Wright, Jessica Ondrovcik and Kerrie Roach. Simone Craft, Stacy Fordham, Rebecca Waugh, Fiona Dunn and David Pout of Aruma Forbes. Carmel Coutts and Kelly Stringer with Elsie Miller at the swimming carnival in Parkes.

They also gave everything a go, participating in a variety of events in the pool, which Currajong Disability Services day program coordinator Doug Pout said the day is all about.

They were joined in the pool by Currajong Disability Services Parkes, Kurrajong Temora, Trangie Community Services, Glenray Bathurst, Aruma Forbes and Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre.