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The smiles say it all from this year's Currajong All Abilities Swimming Carnival.
In its 12th year, it is still the highlight of the year for many as the event allows everyone to socialise with people from other towns and is also a chance for many to show-off their skills in the pool.
This year's winners of the day at the Parkes Aquatic Centre were Ability Network Cowra.
Ability Cowra took out top honours with their team spirit, not only cheering on their own team mates but also those from other towns with their posters and streamers.
They also gave everything a go, participating in a variety of events in the pool, which Currajong Disability Services day program coordinator Doug Pout said the day is all about.
They were joined in the pool by Currajong Disability Services Parkes, Kurrajong Temora, Trangie Community Services, Glenray Bathurst, Aruma Forbes and Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre.