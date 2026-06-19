Missy the jacktese from Parkes could possibly be the most recognised dog in Sydney.

This little service dog, who provides support and companionship to her owner Maureen Gildart, has seen and been an invited guest to special events in the city most people don't get a chance to attend.

These include ANZAC Day marches, dawn services and ceremonies in St Mary's, Australia Day events and the St Patrick’s Day Parade in The Rocks in Sydney.

She of course is a regular at the Parkes Elvis Festival and has won prizes in the Hound Dog competition.

Missy was born on 10 February 2021 in Parkes, the daughter of Lily and grand-pup of Irene Ridgeway, also of Parkes.

Maureen, who lives in Sydney and Parkes, hadn't had the chance to celebrate Missy's big fifth birthday so decided to hold a little party for her while back home at KFC Parkes with some friends on 7 May.

LEFT: Harry May, Maureen Gildart and Missy took part in the Sydney ANZAC Day march this year. Harry led the Nasho's and carried the flag while Maureen and Missy took part with the Military Police Association. RIGHT: Maureen and Missy with Maureen’s warrant officer Dan French when she was serving in 1977-1981 with the Military Police 2MP Coy Ingleburn.

Missy is a licensed service dog trained in pain management, can detect diabetes in people, PTSD and foods that Maureen can’t eat due to her high allergies and allergic reactions.

She can also sense thunderstorms up to an hour before they strike, Maureen said, as she suffers from thunderstorm asthma.

"Missy also helps me walk, especially up and down stairs, getting in and out of cars, and dressing," Maureen said.

"I broke my neck in 1982 and sometimes when I’m sleeping my neck falls onto my chest and I stop breathing.

"Missy positions her body across my shoulders with her back against my chin and pushes my chin up so I can breathe."

Missy also wakes Maureen up in the middle of the night if her blood sugar drops to warn her to get up and have a drink of Coca Cola to raise her blood sugar.

Because Missy's always by Maureen's side, she's become quite the social dog too when Maureen is out and about.

"She's loved by all everywhere she goes, she gets invited everywhere and to events," Maureen said.

"She thinks she's human this dog."

LEFT: Maureen and Missy in the Hound Dog competition at the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival that had the theme Love Me Tender. RIGHT: The dog who goes on big adventures in Sydney has even rubbed shoulders with NSW Premier Chris Minns, on Australia Day this year.

Missy was invited by the NSW Premier's department to attend the Australia Day ceremony at Barangaroo Reserve this year.

She's attended the Sydney Royal Easter Show and mini dog races.

Missy loves her human friends Maureen said and when she is not working Missy enjoys shopping online and choosing her own clothes.

In her down time for 30 minutes, twice a day, Missy enjoys playing with her toys and playing fetch and tug of war.

Maureen Gildart and her best friend and service dog Missy from Parkes on ANZAC Day in 2025.

Maureen was born and grew up in Parkes. She attended Parkes Infants and Primary School and Parkes High School, and left for Sydney at 17 years old.

She's a service woman herself, joining the army in May 1976 and moving to the Military Police in February 1977.

She transferred to 5FER - Fifield Engineers Regiment - and became the Commanding Officer's driver.

A car accident in 1982 broke her neck and she was forced to leave the service on medical grounds about a year later.

Maureen comes from a long line of servicemen in her family, who have also had businesses in Parkes.

Her parents are Bessie and Cecil Gildart, who served in the Australia Army in Darwin in World War II, she had an uncle John Gildart in the Light Horse Brigade in World War II and her grandfather served in World War I.

Maureen is the media and welfare officer of the Penrith National Serviceman’s Association known as Nashos. And she usually marches and attends ceremonies on ANZAC Day every year in Sydney.