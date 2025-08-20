If you've ever been to the Trundle Show there's a chance you've ran into Barry Harmer in the pavilion, most likely near the fruit and vegetable exhibitions.

Barry is one of Trundle Show's lifetime competitors and at 90 years young is still entering his jams and vegetables which are of course award-winning.

This year alone Barry won most successful vegetable exhibitor, most successful fruit and vegetable exhibitor, was awarded for his jams and won the Barry Harmer Perpetual Trophy for the fourth year in a row.

The Barry Harmer Perpetual Trophy is dedicated to Barry for all of his contributions to the Trundle Show, awarding the best exhibit in Class K (produce).

For the seven years the trophy has been awarded since 2017 (there were no shows in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic), no one has been able to beat Barry's exhibit of produce for the last four years.

And last year Barry won the May Collier OAM Trophy for Best Exhibit in Pavilion with his collection of vegetables, as voted by each section steward/judge.

May is another outstanding Trundle Show volunteer, competitor and patron, who first competed in the show in 1935.

She was a needlework steward from 1967–1989 and chief needlework steward from 1989–2008.

She was still heavily involved towards the end of the 2010s - she's now in her late 90s.

As well as competing in the Trundle Show, Barry has been a steward and volunteer for more than 60 years and was presented with his patron's badge in 2022.

He is still involved in the produce exhibitions as a mentor now instead of a steward.

"My father was always involved in the show and my mother used to enter cooking, and that's how it all started," Barry said.

When asked why he's dedicated his time over 60 years to volunteer at the Trundle Show, he said, "I've been born and bred here, I've lived here all my life, it's one of the things that you just do to help the community."

Over his time being involved Barry has seen many changes to the running of the event and the Trundle Showground itself.

One of the most notable changes for Barry was the improvements made to the toilet block, and the bar and office area.

"The buildings make a lot of difference to the running of the show. We have been very fortunate over the 115 years."

What makes the Trundle Show so special for Barry? The people.

"Getting involved with the community makes the time go a lot quicker and much more pleasant," he added.

"The Trundle Show holds a lot of memories which is another reason why it is so special."