Parkes Rotary Club has held its 2026 Changeover Dinner.

The newly inducted president is Geoff Tucker who will join his Board of Directors: David Hughes, Graeme Hunter, Mark Ritchie, Charlie Pecenka, and Colin Offner, Peter Thompson and Pam Symonds.

The club during the year had many fundraising activities which resulted in $35,000 donated to many organisations in Parkes and District.

These included the McGrath Foundation for breast cancer, Ronald McDonald House Orange, Western Care Lodge Orange, Fred Hollows Foundation, Parkes Uniting Church, Polio Plus, Red Cross, Shelter Box, Trundle School, and many more.

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