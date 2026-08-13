Not every cancer journey starts in a hospital - for people who live in areas like Parkes, it starts with hours on the road.

Travelling long distances is often a part of life for people living in regional and rural NSW.

But when cancer enters the picture, Can Assist said those journeys become far more than just kilometres.

They can mean hours on the road, time away from loved ones, lost income, and the added costs of fuel and accommodation to access lifesaving treatment.

That's why Parkes and Peak Hill Can Assist volunteers are looking for people in their communities to take on the Can Do the Distance challenge this August and help ensure no one faces cancer alone.

It's a virtual fundraising challenge that turns every kilometre into support for country cancer patients.

Can Do the Distance is about supporting people across country NSW who travel long distances to access cancer treatment.

You can support Parkes Shire people facing cancer by signing up for the challenge and raising funds for the Parkes and Peak Hill Can Assist branches.

Register as an individual or create a team and choose the Can Assist branch you'd like to support.

Every dollar raised stays with your chosen branch, helping local people affected by cancer.

It doesn't matter if you're walking around your neighbourhood, through a paddock or running your usual route, every step will make a real difference to someone's life.

Parkes Can Assist volunteers are always fundraising so they can support local cancer patients - from left are Karen Astill, Stella Ingram, Pat Bailey, Rhonda Slade and Sharon Phipps.

"What if 30 people from our community joined Can Do the Distance?" Parkes Can Assist asked in a post on its Facebook page.

"If each person raised just $400 - that's only 10 donations of $40 - together we could raise $12,000 to help local people facing cancer through our Can Assist branch.

"That's the power of our community coming together."

So far the the Parkes branch has raised $1641and the Peak Hill branch $1043 (at time of print). Head to https://www.candothedistance.org.au/ to get involved.

"You don't have to be a marathon runner, and you don't have to walk every day. Simply choose a distance that suits you, ask your family and friends to support you, and every dollar you raise stays right here in our community," Parkes Can Assist said.

"Your fundraising helps local people with fuel, accommodation, travel, parking, medical expenses and other everyday costs, so they can focus on their treatment."

Both Parkes and Peak Hill branches are hosting community walks towards the end of the month as well.

Parkes will take place on Sunday 23 August at Northparkes Oval from 10am to 12.30pm and Peak Hill's will be held on Saturday, 29 August, meeting at Peak Hill Memorial Park at 10.30am

Whether you're registered for Can Do the Distance or simply want to show your support, everyone is welcome.

In Parkes, stop by the Can Assist desk before you set off where you can make a donation (cash or card).

Walk one lap or as many as you'd like: bring your family, friends, neighbours, workmates or walking group.

During the morning there will be morning tea to share.

In Peak Hill, everyone will walk together from Peak Hill Memorial Park, along Derribong Street to Whitton Park Road, before returning to the park.

Enjoy a free sausage sandwich and a cool drink afterwards while catching up with fellow walkers.

Donations can be made via a cash collection tin.