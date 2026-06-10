A range of community organisations and local events have benefited under Parkes Shire Council’s grant programs following its May ordinary meeting.

Two applicants were approved for funding under Round 2 of the Events Financial Assistance Program (EFAP), one receiving a cash contribution, the other in-kind support.

Parkes Que Club received $8500 in cash funding to support its International Women’s Day Luncheon, while Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Club received $8500 in-kind support for the Parkes Picnic Races that were held over the long weekend.

Council’s Events Financial Assistance Program provides financial and in-kind assistance to community and destination events that generate economic, social and cultural benefits for the Parkes Shire community.

Under Round 2 of the 2025/26 Community Financial Assistance Grants Program, two organisations were also approved for funding.

Parkes Meals on Wheels were allocated $800 to assist with the provision of meals to Ronald McDonald House, while Parkes Gun Club received $500 to support advertising and promotion for an upcoming clay target event.

The Parkes Antique Motor Club was also approved for assistance under the Rates and Charges category.

Mayor Neil Westcott said council’s grant programs play an important role in supporting the volunteers, organisations and events that help strengthen the local community.

“Our community groups and volunteers contribute enormously to the social fabric of the Parkes Shire, and these grant programs are one way council can support the important work they do.”

The mayor said the diversity of successful applications highlighted the wide-reaching impact local organisations have across the Shire.

“These grants help create opportunities for people to connect, participate and contribute to community life, while also supporting events and activities that attract visitors and deliver positive economic outcomes for the region,” he said.

“I encourage all eligible community groups and organisations to consider applying for council’s grant programs in future rounds, as these opportunities can make a real difference in helping local initiatives and events succeed.”

The next round of the Community Financial Assistance Grants Program opens on 1 July for 28 days.

Read more about council’s grant programs here: https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs