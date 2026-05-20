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This musical comedy lights-up Little Theatre and delights audiences over four exciting weekends.
Parkes Musical and Society's latest production Sister Act hit the stage on 9 May and it's been lighting up the Little Theatre and delighting audiences for two weekends now.
There's still time to see this divine, energetic and full-of-soul musical comedy if you haven't already secured a seat, but you better be quick, tickets are selling fast.
There are two weekends left of this performance.
Get your tickets here: https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office, or if you don't have access to the internet, you can message or call 0429 623 829 outside of business hours.