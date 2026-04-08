This year is an iconic year for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society.

It’s been 150 years since the Society’s first production in 1875, and after overcoming the challenges of two World Wars, the Society officially reformed in 1951, making 2026 their 75th anniversary.

To celebrate the big milestone there are some special plans for later in the year and past and present members are invited to be part of it.

A collaboration between the Society and Parkes Shire Council will see the two host a historical exhibition from 16 October to 14 November.

And to coincide with this, the Society is proposing a spectacular concert series they’re calling Iconic to recognise 75 years of outstanding, quality theatre.

“We have assembled an exciting and ambitious - provisional - song list from iconic musicals,” the Society has announced.

“Half which have lit up our stage over the decades, celebrating our wonderful history, and half that are on our bucket list, reflecting the exciting road ahead.

“With this in mind, we are beginning the coordination process early so we can get an indication of who would like to participate, to help inform our song choices.”

The co-directors of Iconic are Lyn and Gracie Townsend.

Follow the link for more information about Iconic and if it looks like something you would like to be part of you can register using the online form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiYfUz7wVPLbza96IB4O9Bzd8r-dm0bkN7UUwWIqqz1LIcFQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

The Society said there are no other obligations during the first half of the year.