Festival program 'bursting with events' as Parkes welcomes Elvis fans

Get out those fabulous fashions of the 50s and warm up your dancing shoes, the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival is here.
Launching January 10-14 with the theme Jailhouse Rock, the program is filled to the brim with concerts featuring world-class performers including two international headline acts again, dance lessons, art classes and even the return of an Elvis-themed dog show!
Cr Ken Keith OAM said Parkes was unique because it had "that magical difference".
"No one has been able to replicate a festival like this because they don't have the community like we do," he said.
The program has been described as electric and bursting with Elvis and Jailhouse Rock-inspired events. Back by popular demand are the Northparkes Mines Street Parade, Renewal of Vows ceremony, festival markets, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest where the winner will represent Parkes in Memphis, USA during Elvis Week in August, and, of course, the electric performances on the Cooke Park Main Stage and Memphis Stage.
More than 25,000 Elvis enthusiasts are expected to make the annual pilgrimage to Parkes NSW, making it the largest congregation of Elvis fans in the Southern Hemisphere and the official hometown of Elvis in Australia.
In 2024, the Parkes Elvis Festival delivers outstanding new concerts for diehard fans: Dive into a harmonious blend of blues and rock with The Blues Brothers Spectacular Dinner Show at Parkes Golf Club, or revel in the 70s nostalgia as The Vegas Legends tribute brings Elvis, Cher, and Tina Turner back to the spotlight. For those seeking a global flair, Elvis International promises a world-class dinner show, uniting Elvis Tribute Artists from Osaka to Scotland, all celebrating the iconic tunes of The King.
Legendary Australian surf rock band, The Atlantics, will be inducted to the Wall of Fame. Celebrated for their ground-breaking 1963 hit, Bombora, The Atlantics' iconic sound has inspired countless musicians and resonates with new generations. The celebration takes a musical turn with a tribute concert at the Services Club, where Martin Cilia (The Atlantics and Mental as Anything), will captivate audiences with the band's classic tunes. The event also features special guest Lonnie Lee, Australia's pioneering Elvis Tribute Artist.
The 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival is set to dazzle with its International Feature Concert Series, headlined by not one, but two top international artists Taylor Rodriguez and Cote Deonath, winner of the coveted 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest in Memphis. This dynamic duo, alongside a medley of top Elvis Presley tribute artists, will kick off the festival with The Ultimate Elvis Jukebox Request Show. Audiences will be transported through the eras, from rockabilly to Vegas, as the likes of Jack Gatto, Che Orton, Johnny Lee Memphis, and Mark Andrew join Cote and Taylor onstage to deliver Elvis's most iconic melodies.
Beyond concerts, the program offers unique experiences: try your hand at Jailhouse Bingo, stretch those tired dancing muscles to Elvis's classics, or watch pups strut their stuff at the Hound Dog Dog Show, where canine companions vie for the title of The King. Get adventurous with rock climbing classes, Rock n Roll dance lessons, or get creative with Paint and Elvis art sessions.
Starting as a small get-together between like-minded Elvis fans in 1993, the Festival has grown today into an internationally renowned phenomenon, recognised as one of the top events in Australia and attracting fans from all over the globe.
The preliminary round of the international Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest also returns in 2024, with leading Elvis tribute artists from Australia and abroad battling it out at Parkes Leagues Club. Officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc, the winner will represent Parkes in the Semi-Final round of the 2024 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, USA, during Elvis Week in August.
For all programming and ticketing information, visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au
Parkes Elvis Festival is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
