Festival program 'bursting with events' as Parkes welcomes Elvis fans

The 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival is set to dazzle with its International Feature Concert Series, headlined by not one, but two top international artists Taylor Rodriguez and Cote Deonath, winner of the coveted 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest in Memphis. This dynamic duo, alongside a medley of top Elvis Presley tribute artists, will kick off the festival with The Ultimate Elvis Jukebox Request Show. Audiences will be transported through the eras, from rockabilly to Vegas, as the likes of Jack Gatto, Che Orton, Johnny Lee Memphis, and Mark Andrew join Cote and Taylor onstage to deliver Elvis's most iconic melodies.