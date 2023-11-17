Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Cr Ken Keith recognised with Local Government NSW Lifetime Achievement Award

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 17 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Manager of Tweed Shire Troy Green and president of Local Government NSW Darriea Turleya presented a Local Government NSW Lifetime Achievement Award to Parkes former mayor Ken Keith OAM for 40 years' service. Photo by Bill Jayet
General Manager of Tweed Shire Troy Green and president of Local Government NSW Darriea Turleya presented a Local Government NSW Lifetime Achievement Award to Parkes former mayor Ken Keith OAM for 40 years' service. Photo by Bill Jayet

Cr Ken Keith OAM has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Local Government NSW Conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.