Cr Ken Keith recognised with Local Government NSW Lifetime Achievement Award

Cr Ken Keith OAM has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Local Government NSW Conference.
Our former mayor of 17 years was recognised with the special award at the conference's dinner on November 13 after 40 years of service to local government and the Parkes Shire community.
President of Local Government NSW Darriea Turleya presented the award.
New Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott, Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee, Cr Bill Jayet and General Manager Kent Boyd were also present at the event to witness the presentation.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.