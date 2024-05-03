Parkes M and D production of Annie has sold out

Annie the musical has SOLD OUT!
The Parkes M and D is bringing a much-loved favourite back to the local stage and audiences can't wait by the way tickets sold out.
The Parkes M and D society's production of Annie showcases local young talent from Parkes, Forbes and sourroundings.
The production is also supporting the McGrath Foundation breast cancer nurses and our local CanAssist group.
There is a donation box at the show for the contribution from our community who our supporting our local young actors.
Jenny Kingham was there to capture the audience before they saw the outstanding performance on opening night.
