Lieutenant Colonel Fletcher returns home

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Fletcher visited his home town of Parkes and attended the annual Parkes Dawn Service and march on Anzac Day, 2024 before heading back to Orange to march with his children.
Born in Sydney, in 1975 Scott Fletcher moved to Parkes and attended Parkes High School.
He commenced at the Australian Defence Force Academy in 1994 and upon completion attended the Royal Military College in 1997 where he graduated to the Royal Regiment of Australian Artillery.
As an Artillery officer, Lt Col Fletcher has served in the full spectrum of Artillery appointments within 1st Regiment and 8th/12th Regiment as a lieutenant and captain.
Lt Col Fletcher has completed a variety of training and staff appointments serving as an Instructor-In-Gunnery at the School of Artillery and as the Offensive Support staff officer in the Force Development Group.
He then assumed sub-unit command as the Officer Commanding the Proof and Experimental Establishment.
Post his sub-unit command he graduated from the Australian Command and Staff Course and then served as the Military Assistant to Head Capability Systems. He then assumed the role of Staff Officer Grade 1 Joint Fires and was subsequently selected to be the Commanding Officer/Chief Instructor of the School of Artillery.
Post Command Lt Col served within the Vice Chief of Defence Group and then as the Chief of Staff Headquarters 5th Brigade in which he was awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal. In 2022 he transistioned from full-time to part-time service currently serving within Headquarters 5th Brigade.
He has deployed on multiple occasions including, Operation Tanger, Operation Azure (awarded the Force Commander's Commendation), Operation Slipper with ISAF and with NATO (awarded the United States Bronze Star).
Lt Col Fletcher holds a Bachelor degree, a Masters of Arts in Strategy and Management and a Masters of Management.
He is married to Desiree and they have four children and enjoy a range of sports, outdoor activities and travelling.
