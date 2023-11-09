Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes needs a full-time vet as cousins start petition seeking council's help

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 9 2023 - 11:00am
Denise and Janine Hando have started a petition, seeking Parkes Shire Council's help to bring a permanent veterinary practice to Parkes. Photo by Christine Little
After 18 months without a full-time vet service in Parkes, former vet nurse Denise Hando says it's time something is done about it.

