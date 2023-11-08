A male nomad has been reported missing in the Parkes Shire after a friend alerted police with concerns surrounding the traveller's whereabouts.
Kent Nilsson is known to live a transient lifestyle, travelling throughout NSW, using the postal addresses of friends to receive mail.
The 76-year-old was last seen collecting mail in Alectown about 12 months ago.
"Having not been seen or heard from since this time, Kent was reported missing to officers attached to Central West Police District on October 26," NSW Police said in a statement released to local media.
Police have began inquiries into his whereabouts and are now appealing for public assistance.
Kent is of Swedish descent, having lived in Australia for some 40 years, however, has no known family.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with white receding hair and a white beard.
Police say Kent was last seen using a gold Mazda 323 sedan with cancelled registration, CY-96-WV.
He is known to frequent the Parkes, Forbes, Alectown, Peak Hill, Tomingley, Dubbo and Orange areas.
Police are urging anyone with information about the man's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.