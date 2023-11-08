Parkes Champion-Post
Police look for Swedish nomad Kent Nilsson last seen collecting mail in Alectown

By Newsroom
Updated November 8 2023 - 10:56pm, first published 10:48pm
Kent Nilsson, 76, was seen about a year ago in the Parkes Shire and has been reported as missing to police. Photo by NSW Police
A male nomad has been reported missing in the Parkes Shire after a friend alerted police with concerns surrounding the traveller's whereabouts.

