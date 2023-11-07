Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Orange Veterinary Hospital continues its service in Parkes until December

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated November 7 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Jockey Club president Mark Ross and his committee have kindly offered space at the Parkes Racecourse for Dr Ryan Lane from the Orange Vet Hospital to set up a weekly consulting room. Photo by Parkes Jockey Club
Parkes Jockey Club president Mark Ross and his committee have kindly offered space at the Parkes Racecourse for Dr Ryan Lane from the Orange Vet Hospital to set up a weekly consulting room. Photo by Parkes Jockey Club

Orange Veterinary Hospital has announced it will be continuing its weekly consulting services in Parkes until December now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.