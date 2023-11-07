Orange Veterinary Hospital has announced it will be continuing its weekly consulting services in Parkes until December now.
Vet Dr Ryan Lane has been travelling to Parkes every Monday throughout September and October offering his services to local families and their pets, who have been without a vet since May last year.
The visits have only been a trial and for small animal consultations but the community has been very grateful for Dr Lane's presence.
The only change is the consulting day, which will now move to a Wednesday and will begin tomorrow November 8.
All consultations will still be held at the Parkes Racecourse with the Parkes Jockey Club kindly allowing the vet hospital to operate out of their buildings.
"Our last day for the year will be Wednesday 20th of December," Orange Vet Hospital said.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported our endeavor to provide Parkes with a veterinary service, we love meeting you and your pets, and can't wait to see you soon."
Bookings can be made online via Orange Vet Hospital's website or call them on 6361 8388.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.