Orange Vet Hospital plans to establish a 'consulting room' in Parkes on a weekly basis throughout September and October.
The news will be welcomed with open arms by a community who's been without a permanent vet service for 15 months now.
Orange Vet Hospital has announced it will be coming to the town on Mondays during September and October for small animal consultations, beginning September 4.
They will be utilising the facilities at the Parkes Racecourse thanks to the Parkes Jockey Club to carry out these consults.
Dr Ryan Lane will be the consulting vet and they will be operating between the hours of 10am-4pm on Mondays only. This service will be via appointment only and bookings are to be made over the phone on (02) 6361 8388.
"At this stage this is a trial period and it depends on the interest and support of the Parkes community if we can develop this into something more permanent," said a representative from the Orange Vet Hospital.
There will be no surgery, hospitalisation or after hours occurring as staff can only offer those services at their Orange clinic.
Like so many others the Parkes Jockey Club has had a lot of difficulty in obtaining a vet, which is a requirement for them to conduct their race meetings.
They eventually found Dr Lane who soon discovered Parkes had no vet and later suggested bringing a temporary service to the town.
"I thought it was a fantastic idea," Jockey Club president Mark Ross said.
"They can work out of the secretary and jockeys rooms at the racecourse, we decided we'll do it as a community service for one day a week.
"If it continues to be successful it may become something more permanent."
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.