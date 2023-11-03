Parkes Champion-Post
Wilkie, Elliott off to 2023 Golf NSW Country Championship with Parkes to host 2024 titles

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 3 2023 - 1:15pm
Aaron Wilkie and Jack Elliott from Parkes have been selected on the Lachlan Valley team to compete at this year's Men's NSW Country Championship at South West Rocks. Photo by Christine Little
As Parkes Golf Club gears up to send two of its best golfers to this year's Men's NSW Country Championship, it's also thrilled that it will host next year's tournament.

Local News

