Parkes teenager Makayla Sloane has proudly represented her town at another NSW First Nations Football Tournament on the weekend and this time she has a golden reason to smile.
Sloane was a member of the Central Coast Indji Girls Team this year who have been described as a very talented group of young ladies.
The team came away with a well deserved gold medal following the festival which ran from November 3 and finishing up on November 5 at the South Nowra Sporting Complex.
Last year Sloane was among the first players to be selected to play for Football NSW in the inaugural NAIDOC Cup.
The First Nations Football Festival is an annual tournament which originally commenced in 2016 and was the first national open men and women football tournament for participants of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.