Saturday, 18 November 2023
Golden smile for Makayla from Parkes at NSW First Nations Football Tournament

November 18 2023 - 12:30pm
Talented Parkes teenager Makayla Sloane has returned home from the NSW First Nations Football Festival with a gold medal. Photo on Facebook
Parkes teenager Makayla Sloane has proudly represented her town at another NSW First Nations Football Tournament on the weekend and this time she has a golden reason to smile.

